Steve Smith Is No Fan Of Jeff Saturday

Add Steve Smith to the growing list of people not getting a Christmas card from Jeff Saturday.
Now an NFL Network analyst, the former All-Pro wide receiver expressed his frustration with the interim coach. And that’s putting it nicely.
The comment, of course, comes on the tails of the Colts’ epic collapse at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. After leading the Vikes 33-0 at halftime, Indianapolis managed to lose the game in overtime, 39-36. This absolute stunner will go in the books as the largest comeback in NFL history.
“Losing stings. Every time we lose, it stings,” Saturday said after the game. “I look at this as no different than the other ones.”
Respectfully, Jeff, this one is different. This one is an entire hornets’ nest of sting.
Jeff Saturday Has Been Under Fire
Colts owner Jim Irsay’s appointed Saturday as interim head coach back in November — a decision that left fans, coaches and analysts everywhere scratching their heads. Irsay had his fair share of critics, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher, who called the move “a disgrace to the coaching profession.”
And who could forget the epic Joe Thomas rant on “Good Morning Football”?
I’ll admit, I was in Saturday’s corner at first. It was a weird call by Irsay, sure. But Irsay is a weird dude. And if you’re Saturday, how do you turn that opportunity down? Plus, he seems like a really nice guy.
But after the disastrous clock management against the Steelers and this meltdown in Minnesota, I think Steve Smith might be onto something.