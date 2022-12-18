Steve Smith Is No Fan Of Jeff Saturday

Add Steve Smith to the growing list of people not getting a Christmas card from Jeff Saturday.

Now an NFL Network analyst, the former All-Pro wide receiver expressed his frustration with the interim coach. And that’s putting it nicely.

Steve Smith just now on NFL Network: Jeff Saturday should be the first interim head coach to be fired. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 18, 2022

The comment, of course, comes on the tails of the Colts’ epic collapse at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. After leading the Vikes 33-0 at halftime, Indianapolis managed to lose the game in overtime, 39-36. This absolute stunner will go in the books as the largest comeback in NFL history.

“Losing stings. Every time we lose, it stings,” Saturday said after the game. “I look at this as no different than the other ones.”

Respectfully, Jeff, this one is different. This one is an entire hornets’ nest of sting.

The Indianapolis Colts are 1-4 under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Jeff Saturday Has Been Under Fire

Colts owner Jim Irsay’s appointed Saturday as interim head coach back in November — a decision that left fans, coaches and analysts everywhere scratching their heads. Irsay had his fair share of critics, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher, who called the move “a disgrace to the coaching profession.”

And who could forget the epic Joe Thomas rant on “Good Morning Football”?

"It was the most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL…



and I went 1-31 my last two years in the NFL…"@joethomas73 on the hiring of Colt's interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday pic.twitter.com/qRMWRTqfKE — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 11, 2022

I’ll admit, I was in Saturday’s corner at first. It was a weird call by Irsay, sure. But Irsay is a weird dude. And if you’re Saturday, how do you turn that opportunity down? Plus, he seems like a really nice guy.

But after the disastrous clock management against the Steelers and this meltdown in Minnesota, I think Steve Smith might be onto something.