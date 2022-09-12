Steve Sarkisian Channels Nick Saban, Shares Great Advice

Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want Texas to start consuming any rat poison.

Texas came within a single point of upsetting Alabama at home this past weekend, and the Longhorns did it using backup QB Hudson Card most of the game.

It was an absolutely incredible college football game, and the fact Texas fought to the bitter end has some fans wondering if the program is officially back.

Steve Sarkisian wants Texas players to stay away from the rat poison. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Well, Sark doesn’t want to hear any of that nonsense. In fact, he thinks Nick Saban’s views on rat poison are correct.

“To quote my old boss, we’ve got to be careful with the rat poison,” Sarkisian told the press Monday following the 20-19 loss.

Sark: "To quote my old boss, we've got to be careful with the rat poison." #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) September 12, 2022

For those of you who have never seen Saban’s infamous rant about the media feeding his players rat poison, it’s definitely worth every single second of your time.

Now, the former Alabama offensive coordinator is running the Longhorns and he doesn’t want anyone hyping up his players.

Let’s not forget, this isn’t a nuclear war. You don’t get anything for simply being close. You either win the game or you get nothing.

Alabama edged out Texas for the win, and that means the Longhorns get nothing other than a mark in the wrong column. That’s not lost on Sarkisian and he doesn’t want his players believing they’re great simply because they played Alabama close.

Steve Sarkisian reacts to Texas playing Alabama close. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Having said all that, anyone who says Texas didn’t look good is an absolute liar. That was the most exciting Texas team we’ve seen in a long time. If they manage to stack up some wins, the Longhorns could be dangerous down the stretch.