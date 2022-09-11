Did The Refs Miss A Massive Call Late In The Texas/Alabama Game?

It seems like the refs missed a massive holding call late in the Alabama/Texas matchup.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win after hitting a field goal with seconds remaining, but Alabama might have gotten away with a brutal on the game-winning drive.

With 35 seconds remaining, Bryce Young escaped the blitz to scramble for a massive gain to set up the kick, but it certainly looks like Alabama right tackle JC Latham grabbed Texas DE Ovie Oghoufo as he attempted to get to the QB.

WHAT A PLAY BRYCE YOUNG 😤



cc: @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/LZgACXQlmI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

Not only does it look like Oghoufo was held, but in the video, it looks like he’s clearly pulled. Take a look at the play and decide for yourself.

No matter how you slice it, this definitely looks like a hold, and honestly, it doesn’t even look close at all.

Look at Oghoufo’s jersey. It seems like it might get ripped off it’s being held so tight.

Alabama appeared to get away with a major hold against Texas. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JDCowboys4Life/status/1568685966004559879)

Now, is there any guarantee Oghoufo could have stopped Bryce Young from escaping and scrambling for 20 yards?

No, but that doesn’t mean a flag shouldn’t have been thrown. If there was ever clear evidence of a textbook hold, it appears to be this play.

Look at this screenshot from the video. You can see Oghoufo’s jersey clearly being pulled as he tries to get to the athletic QB.

While the Crimson Tide escaped with a massive win on the road, there’s no doubt this situation will haunt fans of the Longhorns for a very long time. Absolutely brutal ending for Texas, and blown calls like this are going to be very tough to stomach.