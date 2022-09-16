Steve Sarkisian Plays Recruiting Chess, Visits Texas A&M Commit On The Night Before His Official Visit To College Station

When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M in July, it was a big win for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. But the ink has yet to dry. In fact, the ink doesn’t even exist yet.

Hill, as a member of the Class of 2023, will have until at least December to make his decision official, should he choose to do so during the Early Signing Period. If he does not, he will have until National Signing Day in February.

It is unclear as to what his timeline might be, but Hill’s recruitment is not over. Texas and Steve Sarkisian are in hot pursuit.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas are hitting the recruiting trail hard in pursuit of Anthony Hill.

The Longhorns staff is actively working to try and flip the nation’s top-ranked prospect, who also happens to be an in-state prospect. They were playing chess, not checkers, on Thursday night.

Hill, who is currently in the middle of his senior season, played last night. Sarkisian and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate were in attendance as Denton Ryan played Saginaw.

Timing of Texas’ trip to visit Anthony Hill may have been a coincidence, but it seems unlikely.

Texas was in attendance at Hill’s game on Thursday, which was just one day prior to his official visit to College Station.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder will be in attendance at Saturday’s game against Miami. Sarkisian and Choate were the last coaches to speak with him in person before he traveled south for the weekend.

It could have been unintentional timing. The Longhorns staff may not have been able to attend any of Hill’s games for the rest of the season. But do we really think that Sark didn’t know what he was doing?

Denton Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill looked dominant tonight with Steve Sarkisian & Jeff Choate in attendance.



In addition to the staff, high-profile wide receiver Johntay Cook is also on Hill to flip. He was recruiting him to Texas earlier in the week.

Texas A&M had one of its top targets, a five-star running back, cancel his visit to College Station after its loss to App State last weekend. If the Aggies continue losing, the Longhorns playing some mind games and keeping the foot on the gas with Hill could end up paying off in the end.