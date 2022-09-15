Texas A&M Is Down Bad After Top-Ranked, In-State Recruit Viciously Cancels Visit Following App State Loss

Rueben Owens is considered the top-ranked running back prospect in the Class of 2023 and he is no longer interested in visiting Texas A&M. He announced that his previously-planned trip is officially off after the Aggies’ upset loss to App State last weekend.

Owens, who is from El Campo, Texas, is a senior this fall. He ran for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns last fall, which led him to be named Max Preps’ 2021 National Junior of the Year.

With those numbers, it is no surprise that Owens is wanted by every school in the country. He has more than 40 scholarship offers. However, despite significant push from Texas schools to keep him in-state, Owens announced his decision to play at Louisville.

He is committed to coach Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals, but the process is not over. There are still three months before the Early Signing Period and about five months until National Signing Day in February.

As a result, there have been a few programs that have kept their foot on the gas in effort to try and flip Owens. Texas A&M, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma are the most prominent.

There is a very real possibility that Owens changes his mind before signing the dotted line. It does not seem like it will be to join the Aggies.

It was reported that Rueben Owens would be visiting College Station this weekend, but his trip to Texas A&M is no longer happening.

When made aware of the report, the five-star running back made it clear that the trip was off. His decision comes in the wake of a home loss to Appalachian State and his announcement was savage.

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies landed the top-ranked recruiting class of all-time in 2022. Its 2023 class currently sits within the Top 25, but not within the Top 15.

Owens flipping would be a big boost, but it sure does not seem like that is going to happen. Texas A&M better hope that this isn’t a trend amongst other recruits or things are going to get messy quick.