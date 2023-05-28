Steve Sarkisian Seems To Compare Quinn Ewers To Multiple Heisman Winners

Videos by OutKick

Steve Sarkisian has some very lofty goals for Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

Ewers had an up and down season last year in his first year as a starting QB at the college level. He showed some incredibly impressive flashes – most notably against Alabama before getting hurt – but the team also failed to meet expectations.

Ewers finished the year with 2,177 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. He certainly didn’t have a bad year, but the numbers weren’t what fans were hoping they would be for the 8-5 Longhorns.

Well, Sarkisian expects a huge jump. He expects the kind of jump you see out of Heisman winners.

Quinn Ewers faces huge expectations in his second year at Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian thinks Quinn Ewers should make a similar jump to old Heisman winners.

“Year two is when you make those strides and become that elite player. I saw it with Carson Palmer. In year two, he wins the Heisman trophy and ends up the first pick in the draft. I saw it in Matt Leinart. I saw it in Jake Locker, and he ended up being the 10th pick in the draft,” the Texas coach recently told the media, according to SI.com.

Former USC star Carson Palmer won the Heisman Trophy in 2004 and Matt Leinart won it two years later with the Trojans. Meanwhile, Ewers has one full season of starting action under his belt.

It might be worth tapping the brakes just a little bit before talking about taking huge jumps that Heisman winners have made in the past.

Steve Sarkisian has high hopes for Quinn Ewers. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Also, 2023 isn’t year two for Quinn Ewers. It’s his third season of college action. He rode the pine for a year at Ohio State after leaving high school prior to his senior season.

It’s year three. Not year two. Let’s make sure we have the facts straight. It might be year two as a starter, but he’s been in a college program now for three seasons.

Ewers has a ton of potential.

While Sark’s comment seems like a bit much, there’s no question Quinn Ewers’ has a very high ceiling. He has an incredibly high ceiling.

The former prep phenom has a great arm (a slightly weird release), is athletic and can make all the plays you need to win.

He was lighting up Alabama this past season before getting hurt early in the game. However, Ewers and Texas struggle with consistency. You can have all the talent in the world, but it doesn’t really matter if you can’t put it together for an extended period of time.

Will Quinn Ewers take the next step with Texas? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Let’s just slow the roll a bit when it comes to mentioning Quinn Ewers and Heisman winners in the same conversation. He could have a monster season, but until the Texas QB does it, there’s no need to put these kinds of expectations on his shoulder.