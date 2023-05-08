C.J. Stroud Bizarrely Claims Ohio State Recruiting Quinn Ewers Was Disrespectful

Videos by OutKick

C.J. Stroud wasn’t too pleased when Quinn Ewers showed up in Columbus to play for Ohio State.

Ewers left high school early as a five star recruit and the top player in the 2022 class. Instead of finishing out his prep career in Texas, he re-classified and jumped ship to get in on some NIL action as quickly as possible.

That meant he joined a QB room in August ahead of the season starting that included Stroud, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller.

Stroud won the starting job, put up huge numbers for two seasons as a starter, Ewers left for Texas after appearing in one 2021 game and the rest is history.

C.J. Stroud beat out Quinn Ewers at Ohio State. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud was “disrespected” by Quinn Ewers joining Ohio State.

However, Ryan Day bringing in the best recruit in America apparently upset the team’s eventual QB1.

“They brought in Quinn Ewers, the Texas quarterback who was the number one player, I think, ever ranked in high school. They brought him, like, a weekend of fall camp, which is training camp for us, and I kind of felt disrespected. … I didn’t like that,” Stroud said on the “The Beltway Boyz” podcast,” according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Stroud noted in the interview that Day and other coaches didn’t tell the star QB Ewers was reclassifying and graduating early until the day it happened.

C.J. Stroud was “disrespected” by Ohio State bringing in Quinn Ewers. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Is Stroud taking the situation a bit too seriously?

First off, C.J. Stroud beat out Quinn Ewers and ran him off. He also became a Heisman finalist and the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was one bad no-call away from appearing in the national title game last season.

Everything worked out just fine for C.J. Stroud. There’s no reason to even be discussing this in the year 2023 now that he’s in the NFL and rich.

Having said that, he’s also completely insane to think there’s anything wrong with what Ohio State did. Quinn Ewers is viewed as a generational talent. He was a dominant prep QB and the top passer in his class before AND after reclassifying.

When you have the chance to bring in the best recruit in America, you do it. Traditionally speaking, coaches like to have one QB per recruiting class. That’s the standard.

So, the idea that OSU shouldn’t add QBs simply because Stroud was there is just delusional and that goes for any solid quarterback recruit.

When you can land the top recruit in the USA, you move mountains to get it done. It’s not disrespectful. It’s smart. Coaches who won’t do anything to get the top QB recruit in the country should be fired on the spot.

Quinn Ewers left Ohio State after one season (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC via USA TODAY NETWORK)



Stroud should just enjoy his NFL money and the opportunity in front of him with the Texans. No point in bringing up a situation from years ago.