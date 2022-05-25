“Steve Kerr Is An Emotional Hypocrite”: Clay Travis

Clay Travis reacted to the hypocrisy of Steve Kerr and his emotional outburst in regards to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“Steve Kerr is a perfect epitomization of what social media has created – people demanding emotional responses even if they contradict and conflict with their prior emotional responses,” Travis said.

The OutKick founder explained the two positions Steve Kerr has adopted, which was that two years ago, Kerr didn’t want police officers inside schools to protect kids, and now he wants more laws passed to help protect kids.

And yet not one sports media member questioned him about his hypocrisy because, as Clay says, “we’re dealing with a rigged media.”

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: