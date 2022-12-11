Stetson Bennett Jabs At Caleb Williams For Pulling Up To Heisman Ceremony In Expensive Suit With Tag Still On

As four quarterbacks from four different conferences took the stage for the Heisman Trophy ceremony at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City, C.J. Stroud, Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan and Caleb Williams brought the drip. No matter who won or lost, they all looked fresh. (Psst…Caleb Williams won.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy after a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

However, only one of the four finalists could be best dressed.

Who deserves that title, is up for debate. Each of the quarterbacks were asked to name their most stylish counterpart, being told that they could not vote for themselves.

Caleb Williams, Stetson Bennett, C.J. Stroud and Max Duggan had different approaches to their answers for best dressed.

Caleb Williams, who brought eight awesome guests, gave C.J. Stroud his vote and tied it back to USC.

“I’m going to go C.J. I like the red,” he said. “I liked the red. USC’s got a little red in it, so I like it.”

Stroud took a different approach. He praised all three of his fellow finalists.

“I think everybody looks really good,” the Ohio State quarterback said. “I know Stetson’s got the tie for it, looking real nice. I told Max — he was a little worried about his suit, but I think he looks fly. Caleb’s got some Gucci on, you know what I’m saying? I think everybody looks good though.”

Max Duggan was up next. He gave the ultimate Duggan answer.

“Yeah, I was trying just not to embarrass myself with everybody else,” he said. “I was making sure, you know, I was trying to keep up with these guys. But all these guys are kind of making me look down right now so. I’ll try to hold it up for everybody right now.”

To close it out, Stetson Bennett took a playful jab at Caleb Williams. He joked that Duggan’s outfit was the closest to what he would wear, before he turned aim at the Gucci-rocking Trojans’ signal-caller.

“If we’re going by nice, I mean, I’d imagine Caleb’s — he left that tag on purpose,” Bennett said.

