Stetson Bennett Accuses Officers Of ‘Ruining Reputation’ In Very Intoxicated Arrest Videos

Stetson Bennett was very intoxicated on the night of his arrest in Dallas, Texas. He wasn’t particularly happy with the police officers who responded to the 911 call, either.

Bodycam video that was first obtained by TMZ Sports gives a better picture of how the entire thing went down Jan. 29. Bennett’s lights were on but nobody was home.

In fact, he didn’t know where that home was — literally.

The former Georgia quarterback was arrested on a public intoxication charge while training for the NFL Combine in the Lone Star State. Only the location and hour of his arrest were known on the day after it happened.

In the months since the arrest, an understanding of exactly what happened has become more clear. Bennett said that he was trying to find his friend’s house.

That led him to start knocking on doors within some sort of housing complex in the Old East Dallas area. Police got a call about a suspicious person, Bennett, at about 6:15 a.m. on that Sunday morning.

A Dallas police sergeant was among those who reported to the scene and Bennett was not overly cooperative upon their arrival. It took him several moments to comply when asked to back away from one of the doors with his hands up.

Bennett didn’t offer much detail when asked about what he was doing or why he was there, and had someone else’s ID on him— not his own. The questioning didn’t go over well with the two-time national champion quarterback, but to be fair, he didn’t even seem to know the answers to the questions he was being asked.

Stetson Bennett was smelling like the liquor!

Things really took a turn when Bennett was placed in the back of a police car. His approach to the situation flipped from confused and aloof to agitation.

The first complaint was about his handcuffs and how tight they were clamped onto his wrists. And then he started to go off. Bennett was sassy.

The door shut and somebody fell asleep.And now five million people gotta see it, don’t they? Thank you, boys, for looking out for me. You guys are the best […] Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for for 20 years, ruined. But y’all boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir. — Stetson Bennett on Jan. 29

Here is the full exchange:

Bennett has since changed his tone and apologized at the NFL Combine.

He also drew a lot of attention at his Pro Day.

With his arrest in the past, and the video out in the public, Bennett is able to put Jan. 29 behind him. The only question now is when he will hear his name called in April.