Stetson Bennett Draws Serious NFL Interest, Has Meetings With 10 Teams

Stetson Bennett has caught the attention of a lot of NFL franchises.

The former Georgia quarterback closed out his college career with back-to-back national titles, and now at the age of 25, it’s time for him to find out whether or not there’s a spot waiting for him in the NFL.

It sounds like there likely will be, judging from the interest being shown.

Several NFL teams are showing interest in Stetson Bennett. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Stetson Bennett will have several private workouts.

At least 10 teams are bringing in the former Georgia starter for private visits or workouts, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero didn’t name any of the teams showing interest. Bennett finished his college career with 66 passing touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

One of the busiest NFL Draft prospects since the combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, whose schedule so far includes private visits and/or workouts with 10 teams, per sources. Bennett won consecutive national titles with the Bulldogs and was a Heisman finalist last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023

Can Bennett be a success in the NFL?

On paper, there’s not much about Stetson Bennett that would make fans think he’s bound to be a successful quarterback.

He’s short, doesn’t have an explosive arm and just doesn’t look the part at all. However, he does have one thing going for him that nobody can take away.

Stetson Bennett is a proven winner. Georgia went 29-3 as the starter for Kirby Smart in Athens, and won two rings along the way. He was also a Heisman finalist this past season.

Will an NFL team take a chance on Stetson Bennett? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

NFL teams love winners. His record with Georgia should be enough to at least get him a look from somebody as a late draft pick.

Now, he did have a recent arrest for allegedly being intoxicated in public, but all things considered, it shouldn’t make that much of a difference.

Stetson Bennett reportedly has private workouts and meetings with at least 10 teams. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Will Stetson Bennett ever be a legit starter in the NFL? Highly-unlikely, but he should be able to find himself a job as a backup for at least a little bit. The fact so many teams are showing serious interest is a positive sign for his prospects.