Jake Fromm and Stetson Bennett arrived at Georgia in the same year. One has a degree, one does not appear to have a degree.

Fromm, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2017, committed to play for the Bulldogs in March of 2016 after flipping his commitment from Alabama. Upon arrival in Athens, he entered his true freshman year as the backup to Jacob Eason.

Eason ended up getting hurt and Fromm tagged in. Georgia reached the SEC Championship, and Fromm was named SEC newcomer of the year.

Fromm went on to throw for 7,236 yards and 78 touchdowns while completing 63.2% of his passes in three years with the Bulldogs. He capped his career with a Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

After choosing to forgo his senior season, Fromm was drafted in the fifth round by Buffalo. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback has since played three years in the NFL with the Bills, Giants and Commanders.

At 24 years old, he most recently signed a reserve/future contract with Washington in January.

All of this goes to say that Fromm has had a full professional career already.

And then, on top of three seasons in the NFL, Fromm announced last week that he went back to school during the fall and finished his college degree after a 2.5 year hiatus. Georgia’s Class of 2017 quarterback graduated from college.

There is no evidence that Stetson Bennett has graduated from college.

Fromm first arrived at Georgia for spring practice in 2017. Bennett first arrived at Georgia for fall camp in the summer of 2017.

Fromm was born on July 20, 1998. Bennett was born on October 28, 1997.

They are basically the same age. Bennett, though, will participate in his first NFL training camp this year — three years after Fromm.

Despite being in school for the entire time that Fromm was in college and in the NFL, there is no indication that Bennett ever received one single degree.

He never wore an ‘SEC Graduate’ patch. His name was not among the list of Bulldogs set to receive a diploma.

Football players, past and present, graduating from Georgia this week:

Bennett walked on at Georgia in 2017, transferred to Jones County Junior College in 2018, transferred back to Georgia in 2019, won his first national championship in 2021/22, and won his second national championship in 2022/23. He spent six years in college and does not appear to have graduated.

Meanwhile, Fromm — who was not in school for all six years — has.

Bennett has two national championship rings and was drafted one round earlier than Fromm. There is no need for him to have a degree right now, and he may choose to return at a later date like Fromm.

Regardless of Bennett’s future plans, he does not have a degree after arriving to Georgia in 2017. Fromm, who also arrived in 2017 and has since played three years in the league, beat him to it.