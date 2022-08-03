Stephen Ross Is Suspended And It Could Be Fergie Time In Miami

Stephen Ross is suspended until October, which means it’s time to get WILD in Miami! Fergie could be calling the shots. Yep, Fergie, the famous singer and former Black Eyed Peas star.

In the wake of Ross’s mega fine and suspension handed down by the NFL this week — not to mention the league stripping the Miami Dolphins of a first and third round draft pick — some fans have naturally wondered who fills the leadership void until Ross returns in October.

Well, if you peruse the Dolphins’ official team website, you may have your answer.

While Ross is listed as the team’s Chairman and Managing General Partner, there are also five other partners listed: Bruce Beal, Fergie, Marc Anthony and Venus & Serena Williams.

Problem is, the NFL also came down hard on Beal, suspending him for the entire 2022 season. So, it could very well be Fergalicious time in South Beach!

With the Dolphins' majority owner and his top-ranking partner suspended, the highest-ranking team owner now appears to be Fergie. This is not a drill. Everybody must report to Fergie. Tualicious definition make the boys go loco https://t.co/Gj94kBuTw7 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 2, 2022

OK, a disclaimer before we delve into all the glorious hypotheticals …

Fergie is a minority owner and has no say in what the organization does.

Ross owns 95% of the organization and the remaining 5% of the team is owned by the family of the late Wayne Huizenga, who sold the team to Ross in 2009.

But this is an unprecedented time in Miami, so maybe it’s time to call those four minority owners up to the big leagues!

Marc Anthony and Fergie perform The National Anthem before a Miami Dolphins game

After all, this is an important season for the Dolphins, who have a new coach in Mike McDaniel, shiny new receiver in Tyreek Hill, and perhaps the most polarizing QB in the league in Tua Tagovailoa.

If things go off the rails before Ross returns, someone has to make the tough calls …

For starters, I think we can all get on board with this one:

With Steven Ross now suspended, the next Miami Dolphins owner in charge is @Fergie …



Maybe she can help get y’all those throwbacks. 😉 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/oGdGtlvzgc — Big E (@ian693) August 3, 2022

The Dolphins’ throwbacks are by far the best in the league, while their primary uniform and colors are horrible. Fergie would be an instant legend in Miami if she put her foot down here.

Fergie is going to do a hostile takeover of the Dolphins.



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Black-Eyed Seize. https://t.co/zOheLKHxoE — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) August 2, 2022

We need the Dolphins on the Amazon equivalent of Hard Knocks that films during the season. I need to see Fergie running a football team on my television https://t.co/iUVIxP0eku — Zach Pratt (@meZachP) August 2, 2022

I am fully supportive of just giving the Dolphins to the minority owner group of @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams @GloriaEstefan and @Fergie They have a history of winning. — Timothy Clark (@Timothy_L_Clark) August 3, 2022

Can’t argue with this logic, either.

The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000 while the Williams sisters have won a combined 30 Grand Slam titles. Stephen Ross has seen his team reach the playoffs just twice since he bought the team.

After two decades of pure mediocrity in Miami, it may be time to starting thinking outside the box.