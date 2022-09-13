Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones Calls Out CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Receivers

The Dallas Cowboys looked like a bad football team in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dak Prescott leaving with a thumb injury didn’t help their cause, but they didn’t look great even with him on the field. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones is pinning a bit of the blame on CeeDee Lamb and the team’s wide receiver group.
Prescott and backup Cooper Rush were trying to get Lamb the ball as he finished the game with 11 targets, but only managed to haul in two catches for 29 yards. As a whole, the receivers group was held to under 200 yards in Dallas’ 19-3 loss.
Those numbers need to change, specifically Lamb’s, and Jones knows it.
Jones joined 105.3 The Fan and was asked if he believes the wide receiver group is good enough. He didn’t exactly give the most ringing endorsement for his team’s wide receiver.
“I think we’ve certainly got to step up and do better. The passing game goes hand and hand between the quarterback and the receivers,” Jones said. “We’ve got to be better there. CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver.”
Lamb does have to step up for Dallas as he is the clear-cut No. 1 pass catcher, but that may be easier said than done given the current quarterback situation. Nevertheless, injuries happen in football, and Lamb has to find a way to get more touches if the Cowboys want to find any success this season.
Rush and Lamb have shown they can get it done together as they linked up for 112 yards against the Minnesota Vikings last season.
