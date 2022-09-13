Dallas Cowboys Get Good News On Dak Prescott, QB Trade Talk Takes A Dive

Forget the rumors about the Dallas Cowboys trading for a quarterback because the team expects to ride out the Dak Prescott return from hand surgery by playing Cooper Rush, an NFL source told OutKick.com.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones strongly suggested that’s direction the team is going by telling 105.3 The Fan the team will not place Prescott on the injured reserve to give him a chance of playing in the next four games.

Players who go on injured reserve during the season must miss at least four weeks.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has his hand examined by team surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jones told the radio station he wasn’t merely being optimistic but rather that the time line had improved from the initial 6-to-8 week timeline for a recovery to 3-to-4 weeks.

As a result the Cowboys do not plan to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or Mason Rudolph, the source told OutKick, barring a significant change in plans or a setback by Prescott during his rehabilitation.

Jones said it is “unlikely” a veteran quarterback acquired via trade could get ready to play and perform as well as what Rush and even Will Grier could play in the interim based on their knowledge of the Cowboys offense.

The Cowboys host the Bengals on Sunday followed by games at the New York Giants, a home game against the Washington Commanders and an Oct. 9 game at the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Cowboys (0-1) getting this good news doesn’t mean they’ll be fine while Prescott remains out, it certainly means the season is not lost even if he does miss the next 3 to 4 games.

