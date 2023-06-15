Stephen A. Wants To Replace Pat Sajak On Wheel of Fortune, But Ryan Seacrest The Frontrunner

Videos by OutKick

Pat Sajak announced his plans to retire from Wheel of Fortune following the show’s 41st season later this year.

Sajak leaves behind the best job in television. Or at least the best schedule. Sajak worked four days a month for nine months. That’s a total of 36 days a year for a salary of $15 million.

The opening has leading television hosts clamoring to be his successor. Ask any agent at UTA, WME, or CAA — they’ve been on the phone with Sony all week pitching their clients.

Yet one talent, in particular, is making his pitch on the air. That’d be Stephen A. Smith.

This week, Smith said on his podcast he hopes to throw his hat in the race:

“My mother loved Wheel of Fortune. Loved Wheel of Fortune. She really, really did; and so did I. I wanna throw my name in the hat!

“I ain’t trying to give up my day job,” he added, “I ain’t trying to give up my podcast. But I gotta tell you, if Wheel of Fortune called to ask me to host for a couple of days, I wouldn’t mind. I wouldn’t mind hosting that show while folks try to figure out what those letters mean, and what it equates to.”

And he likely will put his hat in the race as he did for late-night a summer ago to fill in for Jimmy Kimmel.

In theory, Smith could host Wheel and work at ESPN.

Again, it only requires a few days a month of work. Moreover, Stephen A’s contract with ESPN expires in two years. He has great leverage by knowing the network will stretch the precedent to keep him.

But unlike at ESPN, Smith will have to compete with other stars to win this job.

Particularly, Ryan Seacrest.

Wheel of Fortune: Stephen A. Smith, Pat Sajak, and Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest is already in talks with Sony, the producer of Wheel, to succeed Sajak, according to TMZ and other outlets.

A game show is the last piece to Seacrest’s media empire. His resume includes a radio show, podcast, morning television, American Idol, New Year’s Eve show, and a bunch of other ventures he somehow has time to do.

Choosing Seacrest would have also made Wheel of Fortune creator Merv Griffin proud. Griffin’s friendship with Seacrest is well documented.

Stephen A. Smith is a star. But not on the level of Seacrest. Therefore, we’d favor Seacrest over Smith.

We also hope Seacrest is the choice. And not because we like him better. Rather, it’s because Smith might have plans to replace the glorious Vanna White.

“I like Vanna a lot,” Stephen A. concludes. “But I wouldn’t mind Meagan Good turning those letters. Sanaa Lathan turning those letters… I think they’d get you ratings. They’d have my ratings.”

