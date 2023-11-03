Stephen A. Smith Too Focused On Himself To Pick NFC Champion On ‘First Take’

Videos by OutKick

Don’t try to talk to Stephen A. Smith right now, because he’s feeling himself.

The “First Take” personality was on a panel with Molly Qerim, Damien Woody, and Kimberly Martin discussing who they thought would win the NFC. After hearing both Woody and Martin pick the Philadelphia Eagles, Qerim turned the question to Smith.

His response was surprisingly concise, to the point, and incomplete. Those usually aren’t the words people describe Stephen A.’s answers on the show.

“I started off with Philly, but I have my trepidation based on what I’ve seen,” Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith’s mind was on other things on his mind when Molly Qerim asked him to picm an NFC champion. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

That’s fair. Despite being the defending conference champions, the Eagles have yet to beat a team by more than 14 points this season. Philly also had two surprisingly close matchups with the dreadful Washington Commanders. Throw in an ugly loss to the New York Jets (who are actually…good?) and an iffy passing defense, and Smith’s “trepidation” about Philly seems reasonable.

But who would Stephen A. Smith pick? Surely, an opinionated guy like him would have no problems crowning a favorite.

Well, think again.

“I haven’t decided yet,” Smith said when asked who his pick to win the conference is.

Stephen A. Smith Clearly Had Other Things On His Mind

Alright Stephen A, this is getting a bit awkward. You’ve never had a problem with talking in your entire life – even when you are flat out wrong about something. So, what could possibly be grabbing your attention so much that you can’t give us an answer?

“You know, I have to admit to you, I’m pretty focused on how good I’m looking,” he said.

Ahhhhh, there it is.

Naturally, this response ignited lots of banter between everyone on the show, particularly with Qerim. The video shows the rest of the story, and it’s actually quite funny.

"Could you stop talking for once?" 👀 pic.twitter.com/NnIBMN44H5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2023

Thankfully, this Smith-Qerim interaction was far less awkward for everyone involved than one that happened two weeks ago.

Aside from Smith clearly liking his suit, the biggest takeaway from this interaction is this. Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Stephen A. looked at himself on set during that discussion.