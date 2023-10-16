Robert Saleh Claims Jets’ Defense Has ‘Embarrassed’ Every Quarterback It’s Faced This Season After Win Over Eagles

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was feeling himself after his team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and rightfully so given that most had already written off this Jets team. Not only did he compliment his team’s effort after the 20-14 victory, he took a shot at the quarterbacks the Jets have picked apart this season.

With the Jets holding Jalen Hurts to 280 yards passing and picking him off three times in the win on Sunday, Saleh took time to reflect on how New York’s defense has “embarrassed” every quarterback it has squared off against this season.

“Our defense, per the usual, outstanding,” Saleh told reporters after the game. “Through these first six weeks, we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven’t gotten all wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of them. Just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve.

Robert Saleh’s Jets are just 3-3, but he’s proud of his team’s defense. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

‘Embarrassed’ may be a bit much, but the Jets’ defense has looked incredibly solid this season while facing a plethora of great quarterbacks.

The Jets have already had to take on Josh Allen and the Bills, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and of course, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles this past Sunday. The fact that none of those four quarterbacks threw for over 300 yards against the Jets is a testament to New York’s defense, there is no question about that.

Unfortunately for Saleh and the Jets, however, holding quarterbacks to under 300 yards doesn’t always translate to a win.

The Jets are still just a 3-3 football team. That’s a better mark than the majority of folks would have had them at after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1, but wins and losses are all that matter in the NFL.