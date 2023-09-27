Jets Coach Saleh Pushes Aside Joe Namath’s Criticism, Says He’s Welcome To Come By His Office

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn’t take Joe Namath’s recent criticisms to heart as he brushed off the Jets legend but mentioned he he could “stop by his office.”

Although at first Saleh’s comments seemed respectful after the coach also referred to Namath as “an icon,” the more one hears them, the more you almost get a sense of passive aggressiveness and sarcasm from Saleh.

Robert Saleh addresses Joe Namath's comments:



“I haven’t spoken to Joe,” the current 1-2 Jets head coach Saleh said before adding that “Joe is an icon, a Hall of Famer and my office is always open for him.”

Saleh then said that he and Namath are allowed to “agree to disagree” and that Namath is entitled to those comments.

Earlier this week Namath went scorched-earth on Wilson and the Jets organization by saying that he just doesn’t have it, and that he isn’t going to have it, so the team needs to figure out its future fast. The comments went viral as the Jets continue to see their season turn into a dumpster fire ever since Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Some Jets fans are shocked that Namath hasn’t met quarterback Zach Wilson despite being with the franchise for three seasons now. And to not have Saleh – who is also in his third year – meet with Namath either sounds bizarre.

DIVISIVENESS IN LOCKER ROOM

As I previously wrote, the Jets need to do something and do something fast if they don’t want to risk losing this locker room. The defense is already reportedly angry that the offense continues to do three-and-outs and not giving them any time to rest.

Although Namath is up there in age and may not be as sharp with all his thoughts and opinions, this is still JOE WILLY NAMATH and he is the most important player in the history of the franchise. He is revered by fans and his opinion sure matters more than some mouth-breather ex-football player that some network hired as an analyst.

With a below .500 coaching record and continuing to stand behind Wilson as your quarterback, Saleh should be trying to embrace someone like Namath, not make more enemies if he wants to remain the head coach.