Jets Locker Room Is Going To Implode If Team Doesn’t Get New QB To Replace Zach Wilson

Videos by OutKick

It’s not about this year for the Jets, it’s about the future.

That’s the overall consensus amongst the New York Jets and their fans after their savior quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season after suffering a torn Achilles on the first drive of the first game of the season.

But now the question becomes what is the right way to proceed.

The answer couldn’t be more obvious – the Jets need to get a good quarterback ASAP before the team tears each other apart.

Zach Wilson is not the answer for the Jets or any other NFL team. You don’t have to believe me, just ask Joe Namath.

Joe Namath just went WILD on Zach Wilson on @TMKSESPN @TMKSonYES. It’s a must listen for Jets fans



“I don’t believe in Zach, don’t think he has a future.” says there’s no guarantee Rodgers comes back so the team needs to figure it out, not be beholdened to Aaron (if they are) pic.twitter.com/nK0deVV6Tv — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 25, 2023

JETS THINK ZACH WILSON IS GOOD… HE ISN’T

Wilson may be a nice guy (or he may not be, I have no idea) but he isn’t cut out for the NFL. Hey, it happens – not everyone can make it in the NFL. In three games Wilson has completed just 52% of his passes for 467 yards and 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Most troubling however has been his lack of understanding the game with very questionable decisions while being at the helm.

And despite Jets coach Robert Saleh doubling-down and saying Wilson will remain their starter this week, the Jets need to be doing as much as they can behind the scenes to start seeking out other quarterbacks.

Some Jets fans on social media are saying that the team can just roll with Wilson because “what does it matter anyway” because the team isn’t going to the Super Bowl.

I understand that precedent, but it’s absolutely wrong.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first drive of the season opener. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

JETS LOCKER ROOM WILL BE A MESS

You can already start to see the dissent in the locker room and the frustration building. The offensive line is a mess, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall were nowhere to be found this weekend. Most importantly the Jets defense, which is amongst the league’s best, is going to start becoming increasingly frustrated as the offense continues to do 3-and-outs each drive under Wilson.

The Jets need to get a quarterback NOW if they don’t want to risk their future.

Many of the same players were willing to concede last year’s 7-10 last place in the AFC East record for hopes of things turning around this year. They haven’t and in fact are only getting worse. When you are dealing with players who are playing for their own bottom-line, the almighty dollar and that big contract, they will soon turn very sour if the person leading the offense is incompetent.

Zach Wilson might not make a team in the XFL.pic.twitter.com/hQlkBoRcrp — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 24, 2023

To bank on Aaron Rodgers coming back next year is a gamble in itself because God knows if he even can.

But to be negligent here by not getting at least a mediocre quarterback that can do SOMETHING is downright insane. I don’t care if it’s Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, whomever. Hell – bring back Nick Foles for God’s sake.

There is no “future” to look forward to as a franchise if the locker room wants to destroy each other. If the Jets continue to lose with Wilson and don’t make any solid moves, the franchise is going to feel like a damn morgue and once again the Jets Super Bowl dreams will be dead.