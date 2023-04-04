Stephen A. Smith Supports Angel Reese For Laughing Off Jill Biden Wanting To Invite Iowa To White House

Videos by OutKick

Jill Biden. Sorry, Dr. Jill Biden. No, hold on, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wants to invite Iowa to the White House after its loss to LSU in the Women’s NCAA Tournament Championship game. LSU star Angel Reese laughed off Biden’s idea as did everyone else who doesn’t believe in participation trophies, including Stephen A. Smith.

Speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver on Monday, Biden suggested that she’d speak with her husband (and his aids) about bringing the Hawkeyes to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” Mrs. Biden said, out loud.

Reese isn’t on board with the idea.

While Stephen A. has had plenty of questionable takes over the years, it’s refreshing to see that he too thinks Jill’s suggestion is ludicrous.

Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel. https://t.co/xqs2cs9Zr9 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 4, 2023

Teams that finish runner-up in any major sporting events have never, and should never, be invited to the White House.

Jill Biden and her husband’s administration being the first to do so would be one of the least shocking developments of the Biden presidency as they’ve opened the White House doors to plenty of undeserving individuals, but hosting second-place finishers would be a new low.

What would be the perfect ending to this situation is Biden sending an invite to the Hawkeyes to visit the White House and the team declining it because even in defeat they realize how wrong and strange an appearance would be.

At the end of the day, Jill Biden may have been speaking tongue-in-cheek sharing her desire to invite Iowa to the White House, but she still said it out loud.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris