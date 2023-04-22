Stephen A. Smith, Like Everyone Else, Is ‘Sick Of Kawhi Leonard’ Missing Games

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith has had enough of Kawhi Leonard. Actually, his problem stems from not getting enough of Kawhi Leonard.

Smith tore into Leonard on the latest episode of his Know Mercy podcast and said that the Clippers small forward should just hang it up/

I am SICK of Kawhi Leonard.



At this point, Kawhi Leonard should just retire!



Full episode of @KnowMercyPod https://t.co/2J3JxAx5QI pic.twitter.com/ax8PAeVkZG — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 21, 2023

“I just have to say it, I’m sick of Kawhi Leonard,” Smith said. “I’m sick of him. Seriously, why don’t you just retire?

‘I mean the dude blackmailed the Clippers into moving heaven and earth to acquire Paul George because he was threatening to go to the Lakers if they didn’t do what he wanted when they were trying to get him from Toronto. His one-year stint in Toronto after winning the title there. They gave him everything he want. All the money, manicures, pedicures, helicopter rides, private planes, they gave him everything.”

Stephen A. wasn’t even into the meat of his argument before anyone who was undecided on Kawhi Leonard was moving into the “Seriously, dude; hang it up” camp.

However, it wouldn’t be a Stephen A. rant if he stopped while he was ahead.

“This brother has missed so many damn games it don’t make any sense He’s missed more than 50 percent of his games. I think him and Paul George have played like a grand total of three playoff games together,” Smith said.

“I mean, you just can’t make this up.”

Leonard has never played more than 57 regular season games a year with the Clippers. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury.

He’s currently listed as day-to-day with a right knee sprain, and there’s no reported timetable for his return.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle