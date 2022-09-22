Stephen A. Smith Says Ime Udoka Could Get Away With Improper Relationship With Woman If He Were White

According to Stephen A. Smith, it’s racist that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka faces a significant suspension for having an improper intimate relationship with a female staffer.

Smith says white people are getting away with these types of relationships because, wait for it, they have privilege.

“I’m going to take it a step further, I don’t appreciate that being done to a brother,” Smith said. “Because I got news for you America, there’s plenty of white folks in professional sports that’s doing their thing and I say that not complimentary.”

Stephen A Smith on Ime Udoka situation "there's plenty of white folks out there doing their thing, I don't see the information out about them" pic.twitter.com/xtGDudfPPh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 22, 2022

You might wonder to which examples Smith refers. Unfortunately, he didn’t give any.

There’s no proof that white men can have inappropriate relationships but people of color cannot. It’s a lazy talking point Smith is trying to recreate. But never let the facts get in the way of a good race bait. Smith certainly never does.

Smith has increased his race-baiting ways of late. Over the past month, he argued that white people should not dare comment on black athletes committing violence, that the NFL discriminates against black players, and suggested people in Texas are racist for believing in a pro-American message.

Spreading racial division pays well in sports media. Smith knows that. There’s a great incentive to inject race where it does not fit.

Still, it’s unfortunate to see him stoop to the desperate levels of Bomani Jones and Sarah Spain. Unlike those two, Smith has not failed at every stop along the way of his career. He does need to rely on often racist commentary to make news.

Yet that’s the direction he has taken in his career.

Moreover, it appears Smith is trying to save Ime Udoka’s job by warning the NBA and Celtics that he will call them racist bigots should they discipline the coach for an inappropriate relationship.

Stephen A. Smith is running interference into the investigation while also adding credibility to his status as a top-notch race baiter.

Consider it a two for one.