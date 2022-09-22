Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing ‘Significant Suspension’ For Having Relationship With Female Staff Member: Report

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a significant suspension by the team for having an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff,” reports The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Initial reports stated that Udoka was facing a penalty for violating the team’s code of conduct.

The length of Udoka’s suspension has not been announced. Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to fill in as interim coach, should Udoka remain on the team after his suspension. The team is slated to hold a media day on Monday and tip off training camp on Tuesday.

In his first year as head coach of the Celtics, Udoka led the team to a 51-31 regular season record. Udoka’s Celtics faced Golden State in the NBA Finals, losing 4-2 to Steve Kerr and Steph Curry’s Warriors.

