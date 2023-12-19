Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Woman Anthony Edwards Knocked Up And Told To Get An Abortion While Defending The NBA Star

Videos by OutKick

Anthony Edwards allegedly impregnated a woman who was very much not his longtime girlfriend and then begged her to get an abortion, but according to Stephen A. Smith the person who deserves criticism in the situation is the woman and not the Minnesota Timberwolves’ star.

This past weekend, Paige Jordae shared screenshots of text messages from late November in which she tells who she claims is Edwards that she is pregnant and scheduled an appointment with a doctor.

Edwards responded back with “hell nawl can’t do this” before sending “get a abortion lol.” Jordae then said that she had an abortion two years ago and regrets the decision every day.

Edwards wrote back that he didn’t “want a kid.” He encouraged her to “just take the pills” and wanted her to send him a video of her taking them. He asked her to “send da video” multiple times.

Jordae’s screenshots also include a photo of a wire transfer of $100,000 with text messages saying, “I will send you money to help you out” and “you got da money whats the hol up.”

On Monday morning, after the text messages and screenshots went viral, Edwards fired off a three-sentence apology.

While many are taking issue with Edwards of allegedly but essentially trying to forced Jordae into an abortion and sending her $100k of hush money, Stephen A. Smith is pointing the blame elsewhere. He thinks the only reason Edwards even had to issue an apology is because he’s a public figure and that it is Jordae who needs to be ridiculed here for airing out the NBA star’s dirty laundry.

“Who Anthony [Edwards] is screwing around with, who he impregnated… he has a relationship with this woman and she put him on blast,” Smith said on his show. “She took text messages and revealed them to the public. I’m starting to wonder what repercussions somebody can have for having their privacy violated? That’s what I’m wondering about.”

“I’m not casting any aspersions. We live in a society ladies and gentleman, if Anthony [Edwards] wanted to have an abortion, respectfully that’s his business,’ Smith further said on the backlash that the 22-year-old guard is dealing with. ‘We have pro choice and we have pro lifers all over the country.”

“She is a woman, she is free to do what she wants with her own body,” Smith continued. “This is America. If she’s impregnated and she wants to have the child, that is her business. If Anthony Edwards does not want her to have the child that’s his business.”

“There’s no loyalties violating because he wouldn’t want the child…She clearly did it to humiliate him and compel him to think the way she wants him to think so she’s using the public to do it, by violating his privacy”

Smith’s point about Jordae potentially doing all this to expose the NBA star is a valid scenario that needs to be addressed – especially given that Edwards’ longtime girlfriend recently announced she is pregnant. People strategically expose people, it’s simply something that happens in life, especially when we’re talking about superstar athletes or celebrities.

Having said that, Smith’s comments directed at Jordae are rather harsh. He doesn’t seem to have any sympathy towards her at all but has plenty for Edwards after all he did was knock up the woman and then tell her to go take care of it.

Smith said “we live in a society” during his rant, but this isn’t how you function in a decent socity.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com