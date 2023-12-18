Anthony Edwards Backtracks After Woman Exposes Him For Telling Her To Get Abortion

Videos by OutKick

Anthony Edwards is deeply sorry for encouraging an Instagram model to get an abortion. Well, he’s sorry she told everyone about it.

Paige Jordae exposed the Minnesota Timberwolves guard in a series of text message screenshots on Sunday. In the texts, she tells Edwards she is pregnant and has an appointment to see a doctor.

The 22 year old NBA All-Star responded, “Hell Nawl can’t do dis.”

He then suggested that she “get a abortion lol.”

“Honestly I had an abortion with my son around 2 years ago and I regret it everyday,” she said.

Edwards wrote back that he didn’t “want a kid.” He encouraged her to “just take the pills” and wanted her to send him a video of her taking them. He asked her to “send da video” multiple times.

The post also includes a photo of a wire transfer of $100,000 with text messages saying, “I will send you money to help you out” and “you got da money whats the hol up.”

Jordae elaborated on the issue on her Instagram Story.

“I’ve never once ran to the internet about NO ONE. I tried over and over to handle this privately and my efforts were ignored,” she wrote. “I’ve been lied to and manipulated by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing and takes no accountability for anything.”

Anthony Edwards Responds To Abortion Accusations

After (undoubtedly) consulting his PR team, Edwards released a statement of his own regarding the text messages. And he didn’t deny sending them.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards wrote.

“All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

The exchange between Jordae and Edwards happened in late November. It’s unclear why she decided to come forward. But it might have something to do with the fact that Edwards’ longtime girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, recently announced she was pregnant with the T-Wolves star’s baby.

So much for not wanting a kid, Ant-Man.

Just messy all around.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.