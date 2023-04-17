Stephen A. Smith, Clay Travis Talk Sports, Politics, Apologies, Obama, More On ‘Know Mercy’ Podcast

Videos by OutKick

“I feel privileged because I get to say exactly what I think every day. My wife says that’s why I don’t need therapy.”

Those are the words of OutKick founder Clay Travis, who appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast Monday.

Clay and Stephen A. covered a variety of topics, including how Clay went from voting for Obama twice to succeeding Rush Limbaugh on radio.

Stephen A. Smith and Clay Travis discussed a number of topics during an hour-plus conversation. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images).

“(Obama) sold, even me, a mixed race kid from Hawaii with a funky name can grow up to be the president of the United States,” Travis told Stephen A. Smith. “To me, Obama represented America is the greatest country that’s ever existed in the history of the world.

“That any kid that’s born today, regardless of their mom or dad, regardless of where they start could end up as President of the United States…we live in a world of absolutes. Where if you don’t absolutely commit yourself to one side, then people say you’re disloyal. I think that’s dishonest.”

How did @ClayTravis go from voting for Obama twice to succeeding Rush Limbaugh?



He says he doesn’t adhere to the world of absolutes many live in.



Full episode of @KnowMercyPod out now: https://t.co/997G7kQx9Q pic.twitter.com/LItLTkqLOc — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 17, 2023

Clay Travis Was A Guest On Stephen A. Smith’s ‘Know Mercy’

In the hour-plus interview available on YouTube and via podcast, the pair of personalities also talked about dealing with controversy, moving from sports to politics, and people who say label Clay as being “insensitive.”

Stephen A. Smith and Clay also wasted little time talking about apologizing and more specifically, those who apologize not because they believe what they said or did was wrong, but because they’re being forced to do so.

“I believe that when people demand that you apologize, that’s not a good faith effort,” Travis told Stephen A. “…when people are coming at you and demanding that you apologize, I think it’s BS because it’s not in good faith.”

You can watch the full conversation between Clay and Stephen A. below: