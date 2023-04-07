Someone Should’ve Told ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Of His Resemblance To Hitler: Clay Travis

In case you missed it, current Jeopardy! champion Brian Henegar’s friends and family dropped the ball before the game show winner appeared on national television. They could have suggested to the champ that he has a Hitler-like look, but they didn’t.

And that’s not a good thing. There are plenty of historic figures a man may not mind bearing a resemblance to. I promise, Hitler’s not one them.

Instead, Henegar went on Jeopardy!, won a bunch of money, then walked back into a new reality that includes being trolled online for looking like Hitler.

On Tuesday, Henegar took to Twitter to announce: “Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on [are] my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon.”

Don’t blame them Brian, blame those around you. Also, maybe give the occasional glance in the mirror.

‘Jeopardy’ Champ Drawing Hitler Comparisons Changes His Look After Relentless Trolling

Hitler Mustache Isn’t A Great Look, Especially On Jeopardy!

On Thursday’s OutKick the Show I talked about Henegar’s Hitler resemblance and just how insane it is that Hitler was such a piece of garbage that he killed both the then-popular name “Adolf,” and his preferred style of mustache.

You can watch the full segment here:

Hitler killed an entire mustache. No one is ever going to have that style of ‘stache again. You just can’t be walking around with that on your lip. Everyone knows this. Everyone but Brian. Even Seinfeld made fun of this in one of their episodes years ago.

Couldn’t someone in Brian Henegar’s corner have given him a heads up?

A “Jeopardy!” champion had an interesting look to go along with his winnings. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images).

But think about that. Not only did Hitler essentially make that version of a mustache disappear, he also did the same to the name “Adolf.” Believe it not, pre-Hitler that was a popular name around the world. That’s how bad of a guy Hitler was. In addition to his unthinkable crimes, he also killed off a mustache and his name.

None of that seemed to give our guy Brian any pause.

I just don’t know why no one said to Brian Henegar, “Hey, you’ve got a little bit of Hitler look about you.” Nobody thought to say, “Just giving you a heads up – your hair and your mustache combo looks a little bit like Hitler. Maybe you adjust one or the other?”

Throw the guy a bone!

It’s too bad the only clue anyone’s given Brian came via Jeopardy!.

