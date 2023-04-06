‘Jeopardy’ Champ Drawing Hitler Comparisons Changes His Look After Relentless Trolling

Videos by OutKick

“Jeopardy” champion Brian Henegar is tired of trolls saying he looks like Hitler.

The mustached Tennessee native who went from a guy working as a guest service agent has won “Jeopardy” twice this week and social media trolls have been relentless in suggestions saying that Brian looks like Hitler.

Tuesday, Brian made the decision to leave Twitter after it all became too much.

“Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on [are] my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon,” he wrote.

By Wednesday, Brian was back on Twitter with huge news that he’d be shaving off his mustache that had caused so many people to say he looks like Hitler.

“So I have two things to say right now, and then I’m not gonna say anything else about the matter for the sake of my own sanity. For starters, even though I’ve spent about 10 years on it, i’m shaving off my mustache tonight…too much work to keep it tight,” Henegar wrote.

By Wednesday night, Brian had changed his mind — sorta.

“So I decided rather than to shave off my mustache, I’m just gonna grow it out into a goatee… I admit that I run the risk of making myself look like my evil twin from a parallel universe, but that’s just the risk I am willing to take :-)(.)”

Welp, that escalated rather quickly.

By early Thursday morning, Brian revealed his new look.

“And…here it is. Ignore the lighting it’s seven here in Tennessee and I am about to drive to work.”

Brian Henegar, the Jeopardy contestant whose look has been compared to Hitler, says this is his new look to stop the trolls who have been hammering him. / Twitter

Wait a minute? These guys are the same person?

Yep.

Brian now has a two-day of $43,202 in cash earnings.

What’s he going to do with the money?

“To all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League,” the champ claimed.

Suck it, haters.