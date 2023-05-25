Steph Curry Wins NBA Social Justice Award In Same Year He Opposed Affordable Housing Project Near Home

Videos by OutKick

Steph Curry is the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.

“Curry prioritizes uplifting communities by fostering equity and creating access to opportunity. As a co-chair of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ initiative, Curry uses his platform to drive voter registration, education and turnout, most recently during the 2022 election season,” said the NBA.

What communities does Curry uplift? Unfortunately, the NBA didn’t say. But it certainly isn’t communities lacking wealth.

In February, Curry gathered around his affluent neighbors to object plans to build multifamily and affordable housing in his Atherton neighborhood.

The city tried to increase accessibility to the neighborhood with multi-unit townhomes that average Californians could afford.

Specifically, Curry and their wife Ayesha raised an issue with townhouse development near their $30-million home.

The Currys called it their “backyard” in a letter.

“We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric,” the letter reads, “but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continue to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”

In the event the city rejected their request, the Curry asked “the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.”

Translation: Curry asks the city to keep the poor and middle class out of Atherton, and away from him.

The oddity of awarding him a social justice trophy following his objection was not lost upon Twitter users:

Quite the choice for the award.

At this point, odds should rank LeBron James as the favorite to win the award next year.

Perhaps LeBron’s doxing of a white police officer, support for the Chinese Communist Party, and promulgation of racial division put him in line to succeed Curry as the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.