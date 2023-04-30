Steph Curry Scores Most Points In A Game 7 EVER; Kings Go Down Swinging With ‘Sacramento’ Chants

Videos by OutKick

A miraculous Sacramento Kings season could only be stopped by an all-time performance from legendary point guard Steph Curry.

The underdog story of the year came to a sad end Sunday as the Kings fells to the Golden State Warriors, 120-100, in Game 7.

Steph Curry Strongarms Warriors To Win

Most NBA fans came into Sunday’s game hoping that the Kings — a team back in the postseason after a 16-year drought — could dethrone the reigning champion Warriors.

Facing the weight of potential elimination, Steph Curry put on a historic performance to survive Game 7.

"A 50-POINT GAME 7 FOR STEPH CURRY!"#PLAYOFFMODE ACTIVATED IN GAME 7.



WARRIORS/KINGS ON ABC. pic.twitter.com/zny9xgn4ge — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Curry scored the most points in an NBA Game 7 ever, logging 50 points against a resilient Sacramento team. And just like the guy holdings 100’s behind Kings coach Mike Brown, Curry was money all game.

(ABC/ESPN)

The 35-year-old beat Kevin Durant’s 48-point performance in 2021’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Durant put the team on his shoulders and lost, 115-111. Curry elevated his team to the win.

Say what you want about the Golden State Warriors and their posturing head coach; Curry is an all-time talent in his position.

Not only is Curry one of the greatest shooters of all time, but he’s also able to punish defenses from the paint with impeccable handling and a range of attacks to finish near the basket at will.

Kings End The Year Strong

The Kings didn’t let their crown slip.

Losing on the offensive glass to Warriors big man Kevon Looney (21 total rebounds) and lacking the proper shot selection in the second half buried the Sacramento Kings.

Kevon Looney snags 10 offensive rebounds on Sunday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sacramento played sluggish after a grueling six-game run against Golden State and lost. However, spirits were still high around Golden 1 Center as the home crowd acknowledged their memorable season with a roar.

Despite the outcome, Kings fans stay until the end and continued to chant “Sacramento.”#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/tLOB6tZQFF — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 30, 2023

Kings fans proudly chanted Sa-cra-mento in the closing minutes of the tough loss — showcasing the city’s optimism for the future after nearly 20 decades of mediocrity.

From punchline to playoff contender, the 2022-23 Kings were a once-in-a-decade storyline.

The Beam will be back.