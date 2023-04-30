Steph Curry Scores Most Points In A Game 7 EVER; Kings Go Down Swinging With ‘Sacramento’ Chants

Videos by OutKick
A miraculous Sacramento Kings season could only be stopped by an all-time performance from legendary point guard Steph Curry.
The underdog story of the year came to a sad end Sunday as the Kings fells to the Golden State Warriors, 120-100, in Game 7.
Steph Curry Strongarms Warriors To Win
Most NBA fans came into Sunday’s game hoping that the Kings — a team back in the postseason after a 16-year drought — could dethrone the reigning champion Warriors.
Facing the weight of potential elimination, Steph Curry put on a historic performance to survive Game 7.
Curry scored the most points in an NBA Game 7 ever, logging 50 points against a resilient Sacramento team. And just like the guy holdings 100’s behind Kings coach Mike Brown, Curry was money all game.
The 35-year-old beat Kevin Durant’s 48-point performance in 2021’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Durant put the team on his shoulders and lost, 115-111. Curry elevated his team to the win.
Say what you want about the Golden State Warriors and their posturing head coach; Curry is an all-time talent in his position.
Not only is Curry one of the greatest shooters of all time, but he’s also able to punish defenses from the paint with impeccable handling and a range of attacks to finish near the basket at will.
Kings End The Year Strong
The Kings didn’t let their crown slip.
Losing on the offensive glass to Warriors big man Kevon Looney (21 total rebounds) and lacking the proper shot selection in the second half buried the Sacramento Kings.
Sacramento played sluggish after a grueling six-game run against Golden State and lost. However, spirits were still high around Golden 1 Center as the home crowd acknowledged their memorable season with a roar.
Kings fans proudly chanted Sa-cra-mento in the closing minutes of the tough loss — showcasing the city’s optimism for the future after nearly 20 decades of mediocrity.
From punchline to playoff contender, the 2022-23 Kings were a once-in-a-decade storyline.
The Beam will be back.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok