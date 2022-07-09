Steph Curry Makes Eagle From 97-Yards Out at Celebrity Golf Tournament

The American Century Championship is currently underway at Edgewood Tahoe South in Stateline, Nevada with a host of celebrities and athletes competing for a $600,000 first place prize.

The list of entrants this year is remarkably deep, with Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Paige Spiranac, Justin Timberlake and many more participating in the 33rd annual tournament.

But it’s extremely unlikely that any of them will have a shot as spectacular as Steph Curry’s second on the 413-yard Par 4 13th.

A well-placed drive left Curry in the fairway and only 97 yards out, setting him up for an incredible hole out:

STEPH SINKS IT FROM 97 YARDS OUT 🤯🔥



He was HYPED.



(via @GolfChannel)pic.twitter.com/6VYu5G7N4M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2022

While Curry’s shot and ball control was undeniably impressive, he shot a 5 over 77 for the day, placing him in a tie for 10th place after the first round of competition.

Hockey star TJ Oshie rode three birdies to a first-place ranking, followed by former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and Annika Sorenstam. Carson Palmer, Tony Romo, Adam Thielen, and Mark Modano all ended the day tied for third.

Curry already made headlines at the event, signing autographs for a fan in exchange for pushups:

The tournament runs through Sunday, so Curry will have plenty more opportunities to make highlights during the rest of the weekend.