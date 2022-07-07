Charles Barkley Golf Game At Shorter Odds In Lake Tahoe Celeb Tourney

The American Century celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe is our chance every year to watch Charles Barkley struggle with his golf swing and mangle 54 holes of golf over 3 days. This year, Charles says his game has improved and the odds makers and bettors agree. In the 87-golfer field, the odds that Charles finishes in the top 70 has dropped from +500 to +280.
History says he needs to improve to crack the top 70. Since 1997, he has finished in the top 70 once. Of course, that was in the Covid year of 2020 when he and Eddie George tied for last at 69th in a 70-person field. His last five finishes starting with last year are 76th, 69th, 88th, 91st, and 89th.
Vinny Del Negro is your defending champion and is currently listed at 5-1 odds to win this year. He is joined by a stellar field of celebrities. Justin Timberlake, Seth Curry, Patrick Mahomes, The Miz, Colin Jost, Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers are all scheduled to play.
Seth Curry brings his stellar golf game to the party and is listed at 12-1. Your favorites for the event are Tony Romo and Mardy Fish at 3-1. Former champion John Smoltz is also at short odds of 9-2. The event starts on Friday, and they play with the Stableford scoring system that rewards aggressive play.