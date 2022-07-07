Charles Barkley Golf Game At Shorter Odds In Lake Tahoe Celeb Tourney

The American Century celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe is our chance every year to watch Charles Barkley struggle with his golf swing and mangle 54 holes of golf over 3 days. This year, Charles says his game has improved and the odds makers and bettors agree. In the 87-golfer field, the odds that Charles finishes in the top 70 has dropped from +500 to +280.

LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 10: Former NBA athlete and current television analyst Charles Barkley chips up to the first green during round one of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 10, 2020 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

History says he needs to improve to crack the top 70. Since 1997, he has finished in the top 70 once. Of course, that was in the Covid year of 2020 when he and Eddie George tied for last at 69th in a 70-person field. His last five finishes starting with last year are 76th, 69th, 88th, 91st, and 89th.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 11: Former NBA player Vinny Del Negro celebrates with the trophy after winning the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Vinny Del Negro is your defending champion and is currently listed at 5-1 odds to win this year. He is joined by a stellar field of celebrities. Justin Timberlake, Seth Curry, Patrick Mahomes, The Miz, Colin Jost, Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers are all scheduled to play.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA – JULY 11: NBA athlete Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts after throwing a ball to fans on the lake during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 10, 2020 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Seth Curry brings his stellar golf game to the party and is listed at 12-1. Your favorites for the event are Tony Romo and Mardy Fish at 3-1. Former champion John Smoltz is also at short odds of 9-2. The event starts on Friday, and they play with the Stableford scoring system that rewards aggressive play.