Apple Drops Trailer For Upcoming Steph Curry Documentary

Apple’s upcoming Steph Curry documentary looks very interesting.

The tech giant will release “Stephen Curry: Underrated” July 21 on its streaming platform Apple TV+, and the first trailer hit the web for fans Monday.

The documentary is described as, “The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.”

It definitely looks like the documentary will be a must-watch for basketball fans.

From a pure basketball standpoint, Steph Curry’s rise to superstardom is a fascinating story. He wasn’t heavily-recruited by any major powers coming out of high school and landed at Davidson.

Curry exploded onto the scene during Davidson’s 2008 Elite Eight run that saw the Wildcats upset two-seed Georgetown and three-seed Wisconsin.

As a Wisconsin man, I remember going into that Davidson game, I expected to roll the Wildcats. How could this tiny program with a shooting guard nobody had ever heard of pull off its second straight improbable upset. Yet, that’s exactly what happened. Curry lit up the Badgers, advanced to the Elite Eight and fell to the eventual national champs Kansas.

Curry then entered the NBA with the Warriors as an undersized guard who looked like he belonged at the local gym playing pickup games and not playing against pros.

Yet, he turned into one of the best players in league history and has four NBA championships.

Steph Curry’s Apple TV+ documentary premieres July 21. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Off the court, he’s had some foolish moments. None are more notable than when he advocated against affordable housing in his neighborhood, despite trying to claim he’s a very liberal man.

Turns out even millionaire NBA players don’t want their property values to drop. However, nobody can argue with what he’s done on the court.

Steph Curry is a dominant basketball player and “Stephen Curry: Underrated” will look at his unlikely rise.

Apple releasing Steph Curry documentary. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

You can check out the documentary starting July 21. It definitely looks like it’s going to be a hit with basketball fans.