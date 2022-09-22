Stefon Diggs Wanting To ‘Grow Old’ With Josh Allen Highlights Sanctity Of QB-WR Relationships

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duos in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

If Diggs has his way, that will be the case for a long, long time.

Diggs called into The Rich Eisen Show and talked about how he meshes so well with Allen, but phrased it in a way that paints a bit of an odd picture.

“Like family. That’s my guy,” Diggs said about Allen. “I’m trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it. I might send you guys some. He’s a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kind of clicked. You don’t click with everybody. That’s somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while.”

That’s not exactly how most people would phrase it. Saying “I could grow old with you” conjures up a montage like the one at the beginning of the movie Up. One that starts with Allen lacing passes to Diggs, then crushing beers and jumping through tables, then shifts to them painting a house together, then finally a slow cross-dissolve to them and them kicking it in their 80s in matching rocking chairs while the sun sets.

Poetic.

Maybe some crappy Sarah McLachlan song could play over it. It shouldn’t be hard to pick one; they’re all crappy.

Quarterbacks and wide receivers develop a deep, sacred bond. I’m aware that Rob Gronkowski is a tight end. Get over it. (Getty Images)

The Quarterback-Wide Receiver Relationship Is A Sacred One

Diggs and Allen’s affinity for one another shouldn’t be surprising. The quarterback-wide receiver relationship is one of the most sacred anyone could experience.

I’d argue most sacred, behind only someone’s relationship with their spouse, siblings, parents, cousins, friends, neighbors, lawyer, doctor, barber, higher power, tax guy, bartender, dentist, mailman, and maybe tailor. Maybe.

Other than those a QB-WR relationship is the most important one in someone’s life.

Don’t believe me? Then let’s take a look at how one legendary wideout crumbles into a blubbering mess when people disrespected his quarterback.

January 13, 2008: “That’s my teammate…That’s my quarterback.”



(@terrellowens) pic.twitter.com/wHobgZYcha — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 13, 2021

Wow.

Is anyone else getting a little misty-eyed?

It’s not just Diggs that hopes he and Allen can grow old together. Bills fans have to feel that way too. In 35 games together they have teamed up for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns.

