Josh Allen Gives Blunt Answer When Asked Why He Runs So Much

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen thinks scrambling is part of the game.

Allen is one of the more mobile passers in the league, and it’s not a secret he’s not afraid to throw around his weight and bust out a run when necessary.

During week one, he unleashed a stiff arm that would put most running backs to shame. However, at least one fan wants it to stop and asked the mobile QB why he runs so much, especially when up big.

Josh Allen absolutely LIT up the Rams defender. https://t.co/TTJEWLN4qU — OutKick (@Outkick) September 9, 2022

“Is it necessary? Absolutely not. It’s not necessary. But it’s football,” Allen told Kyle Brandt in response to the fan’s question.

"Absolutely not, it's not necessary. But it's football." – @JoshAllenQB on running the ball in the 4th when the Bills were up 20+ points. pic.twitter.com/jpMJT1YF3D — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) September 14, 2022

Josh Allen is a gamer. He’s a baller. The Bills QB is a gritty guy. He’s not afraid to take a hit from time to time.

Again, during week one, he scrambled early in the game and took a nice hit. He didn’t even look fazed. In fact, Josh Allen apparently thinks getting hit is funny.

Asked Devin Singletary about Josh Allen taking a lot of hits running the ball:



"He was laughing. He was laughing every time. I wish you guys could have seen it from my view."#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 9, 2022

Now, is it smart for a guy on a contract worth more than $258 million to scramble and run so much? Probably not, but as Allen said, “It’s football.”

He apparently can’t stop himself from getting after it. It’s all fun and games, but if he gets hurt and misses time, I guarantee you the Bills find a way to stop him from running so much.

Josh Allen explains why he runs so much. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Until then, he’ll keep tucking the ball and taking off. As a guy who as him on my fantasy team, I fully support those extra points!