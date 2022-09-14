Josh Allen Gives Blunt Answer When Asked Why He Runs So Much

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen thinks scrambling is part of the game.
Allen is one of the more mobile passers in the league, and it’s not a secret he’s not afraid to throw around his weight and bust out a run when necessary.
During week one, he unleashed a stiff arm that would put most running backs to shame. However, at least one fan wants it to stop and asked the mobile QB why he runs so much, especially when up big.
“Is it necessary? Absolutely not. It’s not necessary. But it’s football,” Allen told Kyle Brandt in response to the fan’s question.
Josh Allen is a gamer. He’s a baller. The Bills QB is a gritty guy. He’s not afraid to take a hit from time to time.
Again, during week one, he scrambled early in the game and took a nice hit. He didn’t even look fazed. In fact, Josh Allen apparently thinks getting hit is funny.
Now, is it smart for a guy on a contract worth more than $258 million to scramble and run so much? Probably not, but as Allen said, “It’s football.”
He apparently can’t stop himself from getting after it. It’s all fun and games, but if he gets hurt and misses time, I guarantee you the Bills find a way to stop him from running so much.
Until then, he’ll keep tucking the ball and taking off. As a guy who as him on my fantasy team, I fully support those extra points!