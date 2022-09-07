OutKick Fantasy Football Power Rankings

OutKick Sportsbook (not a real thing) is publishing future prices to win OutKick’s first annual fantasy football league title.

It’s a rare 14-team, full-Point Per Reception (PPR) league featuring your favorite OutKick personalities and behind-the-scenes guys. Teams stacked at wide receiver and/or with multipurpose running backs will have shorter championship payouts.

But as we all know, fantasy football is a crapshoot. What looks like a sure playoff team on draft day could turn out to be next year’s draft-day beer wench. I know because I’ve bought the keg for three straight fantasy football draft days.

However, I can backseat drive this league and price out these squads. Without further ado, let’s power rank the 2022 OutKick Fantasy Football League.

Possible Champs

Dom must’ve been the soberest fantasy football GM at the draft. I don’t how he got this squad. QB Kyler Murray has 40-TD potential. RB Christian McCaffrey is usually a top-three pick and CMC’s stock is at an all-time low.

WR Tyreek Hill is a several-time Pro Bowler who’s a TD-threat anytime he touches the ball. The Kansas City Chiefs signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to replace Hill so JuJu will be catching from the almighty Mahomes.

I project Atomic Dom‘s defense (Tennessee Titans) to be a top-10 unit. His PK, Matt Gay, plays in a warm city and for a team that’ll score a bunch of points in the Los Angeles Rams.

If champions were crowned on draft day, Atomic Dom would have this league locked up.

There’s a lot to like about the a.m. boozer’s team. RB Jonathan Taylor finished last season RB1 in fantasy and RB Rashaad Penny had the most rushing yards over expectation per NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

QB Josh Allen is a dual-threat and the preseason favorite to win the 2022 NFL MVP. TE Mark Andrews was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded tight end and is a top-three fantasy option at his position.

Also, if the manta defense wins championships has any validity then the New England Patriots defense could push Hookstead’s team into the finals.

Aside from questions at running back, Chadillacs has a contender here. RB Breece Hall has looked terrible in the preseason and RB Najee Harris could be a beast but runs behind a bad Pittsburgh offensive line. However, both running backs have a ton of upside.

But, if Gisele doesn’t ground him, QB Tom Brady could lead the NFL in TD passes. WR Davante Adams has WR1 potential. TE Dallas Goedert is one of the best at his position. WR Allen Robinson finally gets to play with a good quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

Mehhh

The sky is the ceiling for Burkhead if things break right. QB Lamar Jackson is a former MVP and RB Derrick Henry ran for 2,000 yards in 2020. But, both missed significant time with injuries last season. If Burkhead‘s top-two players get bit by the injury bug again, he’ll finish the season in the Chump tier.

At first, I was ready to trash the Editors but I’m coming around. Dan Z picked up some sick pass catchers, two of which could be the best at their position. TE Travis Kelce will be heading to Canton, Ohio after his career and there aren’t five better wideouts than WR Justin Jefferson.

The one concern is the running back room. There’s potential for some breakout seasons. Or, and what’s most likely, Dan Z will be hitting the waiver wire early and often to address running back needs.

This team would’ve been sick in 2018 when QB Patrick Mahomes led PPR leagues in scoring, RB Ezekiel Elliott was the NFL’s rushing leader and WR Tyler Lockett had 10 receiving TDs.

But, Mahomes lost his No. 1 wide receiver this offseason. Dallas’s offensive line is banged up and Elliott is on the decline. Lockett will be catching passes from Geno Smith.

Trey Wallace’s Bag Men embodies the Mehhh tier.

Laundry‘s bench is garbage but there are some pieces to be excited about.

QB Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat quarterback that has a ton of weapons and plays behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. WR Ja’Marr Chase is an NFL Offensive Player of the Year dark horse and WR Deebo Samuel was 9th in total PPR points last season.

However, Laundry’s starting RBs — Josh Jacobs and Travis Etienne — are weak. Jacobs has never lived up to his first-round grade and Etienne hasn’t played an NFL snap.

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette came into camp fat, Texans RB Dameon Pierce is a rookie everyone is too high on and QB Derek Carr is an average starter. Those are the knocks to this roster.

But, Beautiful does have 2022 PPR champion WR Cooper Kupp, WR Jerry Jeudy with a legit QB throwing to him and TE Kyle Pitts who’s probably the most athletically gifted player at his position.

I’m high on RBs Dalvin Cook and D’Andre Swift but the backups leave a lot to be desired. Also, no backup QB for Dak Prescott is a bold strategy. Prescott has been less mobile in recent seasons and Dallas parted ways with a couple of wide receivers in the offseason.

If Cook and Swift are legit 3-down running backs then the Masseuses could make a playoff run. But, if one goes down, the Deshaun Watsons will be chumps for the whole year, not just 11 games.

Okay, okay. RB Nick Chubb should get a lot of action with Watson suspended for 11 games. WR Stefon Diggs is an alpha. TE George Kittle could be his quarterback’s security blanket and big-play threat.

My concerns are there could be too many Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams on the Block. And I don’t know why the hell they drafted rookie Chicago Bears WR Velus Jones. That seems like a throwaway draft pick.

Probable Chumps

Backfield has two San Francisco 49ers aka the most injury-prone team in the NFL. RB Austin Ekeler never plays a full season and rushed for more than 560 yards for the first time in 2021.

Hutton’s starting tight end — Zach Ertz — is questionable to play entering Week 1 along with two other Backfield teammates. Backfield might be hitting the waiver wire early and will need some serious roster management to make OutKick’s fantasy football playoffs.

You’ll need a glass-half-full approach to project the Warriors as a contender in this league. Running backs never do well with Russell Wilson so I’m not high on Broncos RB Javonte Williams this season.

Furthermore, three of the starting pass catchers have quarterbacks with limited arm talent. The other — WR Adam Thielen — is on the downside of his career.

Intendeds running backs are too iffy. RB Saquon Barkley has gotten injured in three straight seasons and runs scared. RB Alvin Kamara is coming off a career-worst season and has an off-field issue looming.

WR Elijah Moore will either be catching passes from Joe Flacco, Mike White or Zach Wilson this season. TE Pat Freiermuth has QB Mitchell Trubisky or a rookie throwing to him. Yuck.

The Burrows are obviously tanking for C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. This team is atrocious. Just like his real-life team, QB Aaron Rodgers has to overcome weak skill-position teammates. Coincidently, or maybe not, the Burrows put RB Aaron Jones in the backfield with Rodgers.

However, none of the pass catchers are standout and the Chicago Bears defense should’ve never been drafted.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

