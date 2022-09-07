Patrick Mahomes A Surprise 2nd Pick In OutKick Fantasy Football Draft

14 OutKick writers/editors/producers and personalities (briefly) set down their Labor Day beers and dogs to convene for Monday’s OutKick fantasy football draft. About the only thing more surprising than wrangling up Clay Travis for an hour, was how the draft unfolded.

More specifically, Patrick Mahomes was off the board with the draft’s second overall pick, courtesy of SEC scribe Trey Wallace. Arguably the biggest draft reach since the Raiders took OT Alex Leatherwood in the top 20.

Aside from another quarterback reach two picks later (Armando Salguero took Joe Burrow 4th), the draft’s opening round looked fairly standard.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks for an open receiver during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Now that I’ve got you here, go ahead and familiarize yourself with this space for the latest and greatest from OutKick’s fantasy football league.

This is the weekly spot that will allow you, the readers, a peak behind the OutKick curtain. Think of this portion of the website as the written form of the George Michael’s Sports Machine (I’m looking at you ’80s kids) – minus the machine.

The George Michael Sports Machine

OutKick’s Cast Of Characters

Now before we get too deep into the Kiper-like draft analysis, allow me to set the scene.

OutKick’s draft participants included the following:

Clay Travis, Dan Dakich, Trey Wallace, Armando Salguero, Dom Bonvissuto, Dan Zaksheske, David Hookstead, Grayson Weir, Alejandro Avila, Jonathan Hutton, Chad Withrow, Joe Kinsey, Mike Gunzleman, and yours truly, Anthony Farris.

Clay Travis had the draft’s 10th pick.

And let the record show that I’m the defending champion. Last season’s fantasy football championship was arguably my greatest accomplishment since guiding the Cleveland Browns to back-to-back Madden franchise titles in the early 2000s.

I know you’re thinking Travis and Dakich are the big dogs here. But don’t sleep on the mid-majors.

Clay didn’t want us at his pad (I don’t blame him), Armando didn’t extend the invite to south Florida, and my basement can barely fit one OutKick ego, let alone another 13. So we drafted in the most 2022-way possible, online.

In total, 224 picks were made and we managed to accomplish this in just 46 minutes! Being quick doesn’t always have to have a negative connotation, boys.

Also, I pushed for fantasy guru Lisa Ann to join the league, but we ended up with an abundance of OutKick editors instead (myself included). Maybe next year?

Now To The Good Stuff

We all know how much everyone likes hearing about SOMEONE ELSE’S fantasy team, right? Though that can be debated, one thing’s certain – we do want to know everyone’s team names. Without further ado, feast your eyes on these sometimes offensive and always creative monikers.

(Names presented in draft order)

Tier One Day Drinker – David Hookstead (OutKick Reporter)

Bag Men – Trey Wallace (OutKick SEC Writer)

Flex Burkhead – Alejandro Avila (OutKick Writer)

Salt Warriors – Armando Salguero (OutKick NFL Writer)

Atomic Dom – Dom Bonvissuto (OutKick Senior Editor)

Editor Dan Z – Dan Zaksheske (OutKick Editor/Writer)

Bald Is Beautiful – Dan Dakich (Host of OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich“)

Kardashians Backfield – Jonathan Hutton (Co-host of OutKick360)

Gym Manning Laundry – Mike Gunzleman (OutKick Writer)

Deshaun Watson’s New Masseuse – Clay Travis (OutKick founder, host of “OutKick the Show” and Co-host of The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show)

Writers Block – Anthony Farris (OutKick Editor/Writer)

The Chadillacs – Chad Withrow (Co-host of OutKick360)

Better Business Burrow – Joe Kinsey (OutKick Senior Director of Content and Screencaps For Real America!)

No Punt Intended – Grayson Weir (OutKick Writer)

'Breece' yourself 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hp798UhszA — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) September 5, 2022 OutKick Fantasy Football trash talk

Use the comments section to let us know who has the best/worst name. I’m partial to the “Chadillacs,” but the simplicity of “Editor Dan Z,” also has some appeal.

So Who Went After Patrick Mahomes?

First round QB crime aside, 12 other players were selected in the draft’s first round. I’ll run through that list below so you can form your opinions on who was over/under drafted.

Saquon Barkley making his way into the first round is maybe the only surprise (other than the aforementioned Mahomes and Burrow picks). But we’ll give OutKick newbie Grayson Weir a pass – it was the final pick of the round. And everyone knows that finding good fantasy running backs is easier said than done.

I’ll spare you the remaining 210 picks, but you should be aware of the following eye-opening selections:

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz went in the fourth round – to Gunzleman’s Gym Manning Laundry squad. He was selected ahead of other more notable tight ends like Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson. Maybe Gunzelman is a distant cousin of Schultz’, or maybe he let auto draft take the controls for a round or two?

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) tackles Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Defense DOESN’T Win Fantasy Championships

Just as Monday’s draft was reaching a lull, Armando’s Salt Warriors pulled a move as surprising as the Denver Broncos selecting RB Maurice Clarrett with the final pick in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. The Salt Warriors nabbed the Colts defense. Yes, you read that correctly – Indy’s defense was the first DST off the board. And they went in round 8!

Maybe the Salt Warriors were scooped that Bob Sanders and Dwight Freeney found themselves a time machine?

Defensive end Robert Mathis #98, defensive end Dwight Freeney #93 and defensive back Bob Sanders #21 of the Indianapolis Colts tackle running back Kevan Barlow #32 of the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park on October 9, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Follow Along With OutKick All Season Long

If you want to see what other head-scratching moves were made during the draft (aside from Mahomes) or want to follow the weekly matchups and trash talk, you can do so here. Use the comment section (below) each week to react to big wins, heart-breaking losses, one-sided trades and general ineptitude.

Let us know who’s winning the whole damn thing and who should’ve been replaced by Lisa Ann.

Pornographic actress and fantasy football fanatic, Lisa Ann visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 2, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Betting Odds For OutKick Fantasy Football

This is OutKick, so of course we have a gambling aspect to this fantasy league. OutKick betting expert Geoff Clark has already set the odds in Dom Bonvissuto’s favor (9-to-1) to claim a championship. And he’s clearly under the impression that Joe Kinsey (40-to-1) should stick to Screencaps and leave the fantasy football to someone else.

Check out Geoff’s projections (he’s clearly discounting the defending champs) by clicking here.

Fantasy becomes reality when the Rams host the Bills this Thursday evening.

Good luck to all the OutKick fantasy football participants – as the draft showed, some of you could use it!

