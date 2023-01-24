Stefon Diggs Tweets Response To Criticism Of His Behavior During, After Bills Loss To Bengals

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs displayed some questionable behavior during and after Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Monday, he tweeted about the criticism he received from people like … well, like me. Yes, I think Diggs’ behavior showed some deeper issues and reminded me of complaints from when he played for the Minnesota Vikings.

But Diggs responded to people like me, and he doubled-down on his actions.

“Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah,” Diggs first tweet read. That was followed by a tweet stating, “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah.”

Finally, he delivered this last thought: “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

Stefon Diggs misses the point entirely

No one is saying Diggs should be happy with the result of Sunday’s game. The Buffalo Bills expect a lot of themselves, and fans do too. This is a team that should be competing for Super Bowls, but came up short again.

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs was not happy on Sunday and he let everyone know it. (Getty Images)

But part of his job is to be a professional. Football is a team sport that requires everyone on the same page. Diggs yelling at quarterback Josh Allen did not help the situation. Not only that, the outburst came after the Bills turned the ball over on downs with seven-and-a-half minutes left.

In other words, the game — and the Bills season — were effectively over at that point. Nothing productive could come from his shouting.

The part where he left the stadium almost immediately is also concerning.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs darted out of the locker room with all his stuff before some of the Bills coaches were even down to the tunnel area. Practice squad RB Duke Johnson stopped Diggs before he left the stadium and brought him back to the locker room. He left a few minutes later. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 22, 2023

Everyone on the team is pissed after a loss. After a playoff loss at home, in a game they expected to win, makes it even tougher. But, by all accounts, everyone else stuck around. Diggs put himself ahead of the team, something he’s been accused of doing in the past.

That’s why he’s receiving criticism. And so are the Bills. I’ve seen criticism of Josh Allen being a guy who can’t win the big game. Head coach Sean McDermott received criticism for failing to lead the team again.

I’m not sure why Diggs thinks he’s the only one getting criticism from the loss. Actually, that’s not true. He thinks that because Stefon Diggs thinks about only Stefon Diggs.

That’s what he did on Sunday during the game. And then after the game. And then again Monday.