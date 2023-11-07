Did Stefon Diggs Tell Bengals Security Guard ‘Get Yo Ass Up’! Or Is That Fake News?

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass and then a 2-point conversion in the team’s Sunday Night Football loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the 2-point conversion catch, Diggs crashed into a security guard standing off the field after he secured the football. Both men went down and a few seconds later microphones picked up someone yelling “get you ass up!”

A lot of people believed that Diggs said that to the security guard, which would be really, really disrespectful.

Diggs, a millionaire, so called “role model” telling a person doing his job to “get his ass up” after he crushes the poor guy. So classy. pic.twitter.com/6W2wCQ2V9I — Edwin🎙️ (@EdwinSphere) November 6, 2023

I saw the video under this context and initially believed that to be the case as well. However, even though Diggs clearly isn’t the nicest human on the planet, this seemed to be a little too far.

Not being a super nice guy is one thing, but yelling at a security guard — who did absolutely nothing wrong in this instance and was literally just standing there doing his job to keep players like Diggs safe — moves him into the sociopathic category.

So, I kept digging around and saw someone posted an alternate explanation. And, this one makes a lot more sense.

Diggs asked if he was alright. The Bills teammate said “get your ass up” to Diggs.



I think everyone has this wrong lol https://t.co/GSKJ79HEJy — Sammy (@sammy______G) November 6, 2023

I watched the video at least 10 times and I 100% agree with this X user. First, Diggs’ body language seems to indicate that he was, in fact, asking if the guard was OK. He reaches his hands out in a way that more look like an “are you OK?” gesture, as opposed to a “why are you in my way?” gesture.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills scores on a 2-point conversion against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Additionally, the tone of the voice that yells “get yo ass up!” is an important clue. Stefon Diggs is lying on the ground when the voice is heard. It’s hard to believe that his voice would sound the way the speaker’s does from that posture, especially since his just sprinted across the entire field.

If it were Diggs talking, he wouldn’t be able to project his voice as much and would probably sound more out-of-breath.

That’s my read on the situation.

What do you think?