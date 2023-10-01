Steelers Lose Kenny Pickett To Knee Injury, And Mitch Trubisky Is Back

Videos by OutKick

At the time they needed him the most, the Steelers lost Kenny Pickett to a knee injury. Pickett went down clutching his left knee to end the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Mitchell Trubisky entered the game in relief, though not in relief to Steelers fans. Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard sacked Pickett with 1:10 left in the quarter.

Sports doctor David Chao speculated that Pickett could be dealing with an MCL sprain. That type of injury could take four-to-six weeks to heal.

Pickett exited Sunday’s game with 15 of 23 passing for 114 yards and an interception.

Pittsburgh suffered a 16-6 deficit as Pickett led the drive. Houston extended their lead to 23-6 in the ensuing drive: a six-yard TD pass from C.J. Stroud to Dalton Schultz.

Trubisky started the 2022 season under center for Pittsburgh until his dreadful production forced Mike Tomlin to insert the then-rookie Kenny Pickett. The Steelers are 9-6 with Pickett as their starter, though his production hasn’t eclipsed Trubisky entirely.

Pittsburgh lost the game, 30-6, to the Texans. Pickett is expected to undergo further testing on the knee.

