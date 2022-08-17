The Detroit Lions reportedly might be interested in trading for Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph is currently battling for the starting quarterback role in Pittsburgh, but with Mitch Trubisky ahead of him, it seems unlikely he gets on the field.

Now, the Steelers might be attempting to offload him to Detroit.

Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph? (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Andrew Fillipponi recently reported he was told by a former NFL GM the Lions could trade for the former Oklahoma State star “by the end of the week.”

A former NFL GM told me he thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 15, 2022

Currently, Detroit’s backup quarterbacks are Tim Boyle and David Blough. Neither guy is someone you want under center in an NFL game.

Last season, Boyle threw three touchdowns to six interceptions and Blough has four touchdowns to seven interceptions since 2019.

There’s no doubt Jared Goff is the team’s starting QB, but if something happens to him, there’s no reason to believe the backups will be competent at all!

Blough and Boyle have combined for seven touchdowns to 13 interceptions over the past couple years! That’s an appalling stat.

It would make sense for the Lions to start chasing other options.

While Rudolph is certainly not a star, he has plenty of starting experience and would be a clear upgrade over the other backup QBs on the roster.

The Lions should definitely take a hard look at pulling a trigger on a trade for Rudolph or any QB that would provide some actual depth behind Goff.