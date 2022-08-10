Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is reportedly impressing in camp.

On the first depth chart of the season, veteran and former second overall pick Mitch Trubisky was listed as QB1 for the Steelers, Rudolph was slotted as QB2 and rookie and first round pick Kenny Pickett was listed as QB3.

Initially, the major surprise seemed to be that Pickett wasn’t close to sniffing the field, but it turns out Rudolph might not be far behind Trubisky for the QB1 role.

ESPN reported the former Oklahoma State stand out ” has looked sharp, suggesting the distance between the two isn’t that great.”

Mason Rudolph DEEEEEP to Calvin Austin #steelers pic.twitter.com/mWXqUQA5mZ — smitty in the streets (@smittywerbin1) August 2, 2022

To be clear, it’s definitely still Mitch Trubisky’s job to lose in Pittsburgh. There doesn’t seem to be any doubt about that, but Rudolph pushing for more reps is certainly interesting.

It would seem to indicate Trubisky might not have as tight of a grip on the situation as many thought.

Given the fact some reports indicated the former Bears starter was absolutely bombing in camp, it’s not hard to understand why Rudolph might be getting an extended look.

He’s taken plenty of starting reps in his career and has thrown 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions during his time in the NFL.

The fourth-year NFL quarterback is certainly far from a star, but he’s capable of making some plays.

It should be interesting to see how it shakes out when week one rolls around, but Rudolph appears to be in the mix!