Steelers Frustration Boiling Over, Najee Harris Is ‘Just Tired Of This Sh*t’

Morale was low in the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ locker room after Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. And no one seemed more frustrated than running back Najee Harris.

The Steelers’ offense sputtered — scoring on only two possessions and punting nine times.

“It’s hard, bro,” Harris told CBS Sports after the game. “I want to say what I really want to say. It’s difficult.”

Najee Harris questions how long the Steelers' record will look good if they continue to play like this.



"I look like at it like how long is this shit gonna last. It's a good record but this is the NFL. Winning like how we did is not going to get us nowhere." pic.twitter.com/iOpgz9L5dB — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 19, 2023

But as more reporters gathered around, the Pro Bowler let loose.

“We’re going to have a talk,” Harris said. “I guess, I should say, as a team. That’s the best way I can say it. … There’s just a lot of stuff that just goes around that you guys don’t see. I’m just at a point where I’m just tired of this sh-t.”

Najee Harris is on pace for the least productive season of his career.

One reporter asked the 25 year old if he thought everyone had a team-first attitude.

“I’d rather not talk about the team,” Harris replied. “I’ll just talk about me and my performance.”

The former first-round pick had 12 carries for 35 yards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s offense amassed 249 yards Sunday, with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett throwing for just 106 yards. And Steelers fans continue to hate offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Harris said they can fix the problems. But he didn’t specify how.

“Is it fixable? Yeah,” he said. “Are we going to fix it? Sh-t…”

(Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

On paper, all is not lost for the Steelers. They’re 6-4 with some winnable games on the horizon against the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.

But Harris isn’t feeling optimistic.

“You could look at the record and say, ‘OK, we’re still good right now.’ Or we could look at the record and be like, ‘If we keep playing this type of football, how long is that sh-t going to last?'” Harris said.

“I look at it like, ‘How long that sh-t going to last?’ Y’all could look at it like it’s a good record, but I mean it’s the NFL. Winning how we did, it’s not going to get us nowhere.”

The Steelers host the Bengals on Sunday.

