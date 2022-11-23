Steelers Fan Compares Immaculate Reception To 9/11, Moon Landing

They found him, everyone. The most die-hard sports fan walking the planet today has been found, and he’s a Pittsburgh Steelers supporter.

Mike Nicastro, the co-founder of ‘YinzerCrazy,’ blessed Twitter with a video clip of the Steelers fan. The fan sat down with Pittsburgh’s ABC Action News 4 recently and was reminiscing about the immaculate reception.

As a refresher, the immaculate reception took place during a Divisional Playoff game between the Oakland Raiders and Steelers in 1972.

Trailing with 30 seconds left in the game, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw a deep pass to John Fuqua. The ball ended up in the hands of fullback Franco Harris after bouncing off of the helmet of an Oakland defender. Harris took the ball into the endzone and the Steelers won the game.

The Steelers went on to lose to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Miami Dolphins in the AFC title game.

While the immaculate reception is one of the most well-known plays in NFL history, at the end of the day, it was just a reception.

This Steelers fan doesn’t see it that way, however. He puts the immaculate reception right up there with 9/11, John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and the moon landing.

His words, not mine.

Here you go.



If any of you from outside of Pittsburgh were wondering, this is the DEFINITION of YINZER: pic.twitter.com/ymr1FXIjoJ — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) November 23, 2022

By no means did this all-time Yinzer say the immaculate reception was as historically significant as any of those much more world-shifting events, but certainly says it’s one of those ‘where were you when this happened’ moments in history.

One thing is for sure, it’s a guarantee that there are Steelers fans in Pittsburgh, especially from this fan’s same generation, that wholeheartedly agree with the fan.

Sports, man.