Pigeons Take Over Field During Steelers-Saints

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the Steelers-Saints game had been delayed and you were watching a showing of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic The Birds.
In a twist that the master of suspense himself would love, that was the Steelers-Saints game.
*Gasps*
Alright so that’s more of an M. Night Shyamalanian twist than a Hitchcockian one, but the truth is this: there were a lot of birds on the field at Acrisure Stadium.
More specifically, a huge group of winged rats or, to the layman, pigeons.
Man. We haven’t seen Birds take over a Steelers game like that since Week 8.
Pigeons wouldn’t be an unusual sight in the Steel City. They’re just usually picking up fries that fell out of Pittsburghers’ (wildly overrated) Primanti Sandwiches, not cruising around the backfield.
For the sake of the Steelers, let’s hope that Kenny Picket isn’t one of the millions of Americans suffering from ornithophobia.
That’s the fear of birds and it’s a real thing. Look it up.
The flying intruders garnered a good bit of attention on Twitter.
One other thing that we know for sure is that receivers may want to think twice about laying out for one in that part of the field.
Lest they want to wind up looking like Mel Brooks in High Anxiety…
