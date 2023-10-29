Stay At Home Girlfriend Admits Her First Intention When Meeting Her Much Older Boyfriend On A Dating App Was To ‘Milk Him Dry’

Videos by OutKick

Just when you thought there was no such thing as true love a story comes along that restores your hope. This is one such story. The classic case of the younger woman meeting a much older man with money on a dating app.

Her plans to take the much older man for as much money as she can fell apart when love unexpectedly entered the picture. The thoughts tug at the heartstrings don’t they?

Carrie Leigh, 30, admitted during an appearance on Love Don’t Judge that she initially approached the relationship with her 63-year-old boyfriend Randy as a “business transaction.” The two met on Tinder after the amount of vacations he appeared to take caught her eye.

“My first intention when I met Randy was to basically milk him dry,” she admitted. “I wanted to get from him what I could and peace out.”

Unfortunately for Carrie, her heart had other plans. With time Randy was able to win her over and she became his stay at home girlfriend.

That doesn’t mean the storybook ending didn’t have any ups and downs. Carrie ended up ghosting him for months. She had plans to change her life and get a job.

Randy was finally able to breakthrough and get ahold of her. When he found out that she was walking to work he decided to do the only logical thing to do in such a situation. He bought her a BMW.

After a year of exchanging messages, and Carrie being helped financially by the older man, the two met in person for the first time. She admitted, “I felt sorry that I was neglecting him and his feelings when he was doing so much for me.”

Being A Stay At Home Girlfriend Isn’t As Easy As It Sounds

After some time Carrie ended up developing feelings for Randy. She came to the realization after he sat her down and offered to change her life.

“I realized that I had feelings for Randy when he sat me down one day and said ‘Make a list of all your problems and we’ll check them off one by one,'” Carrie said. “Probably a week later he said to me ‘If you give me a year I’ll change your life.'”

The stay at home girlfriend now has an allowance she lives off of and insists she’s not a gold digger or a woman with daddy issues. The relationship is a genuine one according to Carrie.

To prove she’s not milking him for everything he’s worth, Carrie’s getting into content creating to start making some money of her own. That’s a good long-term strategy for her. As good of a love story as this is, it can come to an end at any moment.