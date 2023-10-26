Graham Mertz’s Girlfriend Alexis Loomans Goes Braless In Viral Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Graham Mertz’s girlfriend Alexis Loomans continues to move the needle on Instagram.

Mertz is having a great year with the Florida Gators, and the QB’s college career has been completely turned around since transferring from Wisconsin to Gainesville.

The Gators are sitting at 5-2, and Mertz has 1,897 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, just two interceptions and is completing 76.2% of his passes. The former Badgers starter is finally hitting the potential Wisconsin fans never got to see grow.

However, it’s his girlfriend that really seems to be generating all the attention online.

Alexis Loomans goes viral with braless post.

Loomans, who is Miss Wisconsin 2023, was relatively unknown online, right until she got the one thing all women in the sports world and on social media want:

The OutKick bump.

I discovered her (props to me) back in September, and her follower count is up more than 79.5% since our first post. The OutKick boost remains undefeated.

Now, she’s making sure to not let the momentum slow down, and that included a photo shoot with a big jacket but no bra.

Loomans is a rising star.

How much credit do I get to take for Loomans‘ meteoric rise on Instagram over the past month? I was just drinking some morning coffee back in September when I stumbled upon her Instagram.

Next thing I know, every publication in our space seemed to cover her. I guess imitation is the greatest form of flattery.

We’ll let the historians figure out what role OutKick played. All we know for sure is Alexis Loomans has the makings of a huge internet star.

Graham Mertz’s girlfriend Alexis Loomans is becoming very popular on Instagram. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The question now is where Loomans goes from here. Mertz continues to put up impressive numbers and her following is only growing.

The sky appears to be the limit for Loomans, and we’ll be watching the whole way!