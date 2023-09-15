Stanley Wilson, Jr.’s Family Files Second Lawsuit Against L.A. County

Videos by OutKick

The family of Stanley Wilson, Jr. — former NFL cornerback — is again suing Los Angeles County, accusing them of not conducting a proper investigation into Wilson’s death. He died in custody at Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk, Calif., on February 1.

Wilson, 40, was declared incompetent to stand trial following a vandalism arrest last August.

His autopsy revealed that he died from a blood clot in his lung (pulmonary thromboembolism). Wilson’s family believes that he died from excessive force by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. They are seeking $45 million in their lawsuit.

The family cites marks on Wilson’s wrists and head as proof of alleged brutality by officers. Metropolitan State Hospital said Wilson suffered fatal injuries after falling off a chair. Their first lawsuit from March alleges that the hospital did not provide the proper mortality report.

DETROIT – 2007: Stanley Wilson of the Detroit Lions poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Attorney John Carpenter, representing the family, said footage of Wilson’s death has been kept from the family.

Wilson’s family has asked the county and sheriff’s department for video evidence of his fatal accident.

Carpenter alleged in the court filings, relayed by The Independent: “The County has grossly misrepresented the cause and circumstances of Stanley Wilson Jr.’s death.”

Wilson played three seasons in the NFL. Detroit selected Wilson, Jr., in the third round of the 2005 draft.

Wilson had several run-ins with the law after playing in the NFL.

As OutKick’s Zach Dean relayed, “Wilson was charged with attempted burglary in 2016 after allegedly trying to break into a home while completely nude. He was then arrested months later after being accused of walking around a Portland neighborhood while naked.

“He was also arrested a third time that same year after another alleged attempted break-in.”