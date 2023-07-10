Stanford’s Cameron Brink Grabs Everyone’s Attention With Kevin Hart Picture

Videos by OutKick

Stanford senior basketball star Cameron Brink has the internet’s attention after a picture of her and tiny Kevin Hart went mega viral over the weekend.

I say tiny because, obviously, Brink is extremely tall. Nothing new for a D-I basketball star. It does, however, make pictures with especially small people look even more jarring.

And, right on cue, the 6-4 Brink stood next to the 5-2 Hart on Sunday night and set the internet ablaze.

Cameron Brink towering over Kevin Hart is the unexpected content that I needed today 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/MLexYemXqo — WNBA Fans Only (@WNBAFansOnly) July 9, 2023

Cameron Brink should be on your radar

Wild stuff here. I don’t know why, but these pictures always fascinate me. And yes, I know poor Kevin Hart is always at the center of it, but I think he sleeps at night just fine with his billions of dollars, so I don’t feel too bad.

Let’s also address the elephant in the room — Cameron Brink deserves our attention. I won’t sit here and lie to you and act like I pay any attention at all to women’s college basketball, so perhaps this is on me?

But, this cat seems to have it — both on and off the court.

First, the accolades: last month, Brink earned a gold medal with the USA 3×3 team, winning the FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Austria where she was also named MVP of the tournament. No clue what any of that means, but it seems good.

As for her junior year at Stanford, she finished with 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds a night. Not a bad little double-double machine, huh?

She also recently chose to forego the WNBA Draft and return for her senior season, which I love. Big fan of those moves from college athletes.

Now, is it because she’s gonna get PAID at Stanford? Probably. Not only did she recently sign with CAA for NIL representation, but she was also in Vegas over the weekend for MICHAEL RUBIN’S Fanatics party.

Feel like anyone who’s invited to Michael Rubin parties before graduating college is probably gonna be a star.

So here’s your warning. Get on board or get left behind. Cameron Brink is here.